WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Dangerous Criminal Illegal Alien Murderers, Pedophiles, Sexual Predators, and Drug Traffickers

The mandate is clear: 80% of Americans SUPPORT our commonsense efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON –– Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted for murder, rape of a child, sexual assault, conspiracy to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and other despicable crimes.

“Yesterday, our best of the best ICE officers arrested dangerous public safety threats, including murderers, pedophiles, sexual predators, and drug traffickers," said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “8 out of 10 Americans support ICE law enforcement removing criminals from our country. We will continue to deliver on the President’s mandate from the American people to remove criminals from American communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Jose Jairo Rivas-Santiago, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for murder and robbery with use of a gun in Richmond, Virginia.

Jorge Alvarez-Gutierrez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for rape of a child and child molestation in Tacoma, Washington.

Juventino Bravo-Fajardo, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for TWO counts of sexual conduct against a child in Riverhead, New York.

Eleuterio Gomez-Godinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for rape and sexual assault in Santa Ana, California.

Omar Lenin Obeso-Gastelum, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiring to distribute or possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in Denver, Colorado.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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