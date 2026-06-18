MISSISSIPPI MACHETE MURDERER: ICE Lodges Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Roommate with Machete in Mississippi

This illegal alien was released into our country by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after an illegal alien was indicted by a grand jury in DeSoto County, Mississippi for murder.

Maberic Reyes-Reyes

On June 11, 2026, the DeSoto County District Attorney’s office announced that a grand jury had indicted Maberic Reyes-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, on charges of murder. According to previous reporting, Reyes-Reyes is accused of murdering his roommate in a machete attack in Southaven, Mississippi on January 13, 2026. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer for Reyes-Reyes on January 14.

“This criminal illegal alien is charged in the barbaric murder of his roommate. He violently attacked him with a machete in a brutal killing,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This illegal alien would never have been in our country in the first place if it weren’t for the reckless open border policies of the Biden Administration. ICE has lodged a detainer and will work with our law enforcement partners in Mississippi to ensure that this criminal illegal alien can never again roam our streets and threaten anyone else.”

Reyes-Reyes illegally entered the United States as a minor in Texas in 2022, and was RELEASED into the country by the Biden Administration.

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