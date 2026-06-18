ICE Asks Governor Abigail Spanberger to Not Release an Illegal Alien Arrested in Virginia for Molesting a 5-Year-Old Girl

The suspect claimed to have illegally entered the country in 2003

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger to not release from jail an illegal alien who was arrested in Prince William County for molesting a 5-year-old girl.

On March 30, 2026, police in Woodbridge, Virginia responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred inside a residence. According to local reporting, the investigation revealed that a 5-year-old girl was molested at her babysitter’s residence by another occupant of the house, Jose Nahun Aleman Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador. After the investigation was concluded, police arrested Hernandez on June 3 and charged him with aggravated sexual battery.

Jose Nahun Aleman Hernandez

“This monster is charged with molesting a 5-year-old girl while she was at her babysitter’s house,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This illegal alien never should’ve been in our country to commit this heinous crime. We are calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal from jail and cooperate with ICE so that he can never again assault an innocent child. Governor Spanberger’s refusal to work with ICE has made Virginians less safe and the commonwealth a magnet for illegal alien crime. Sanctuary politicians must stop playing Russian roulette with American lives.”

Hernandez entered the country illegally at an unknown time and location. While in custody, he claimed to have come into the country through Texas in 2003.

During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.

Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:

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