ICE Asks Governor Abigail Spanberger to Not Release an Illegal Alien Arrested in Virginia for Molesting a 5-Year-Old Girl
The suspect claimed to have illegally entered the country in 2003
WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer asking Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger to not release from jail an illegal alien who was arrested in Prince William County for molesting a 5-year-old girl.
On March 30, 2026, police in Woodbridge, Virginia responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred inside a residence. According to local reporting, the investigation revealed that a 5-year-old girl was molested at her babysitter’s residence by another occupant of the house, Jose Nahun Aleman Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador. After the investigation was concluded, police arrested Hernandez on June 3 and charged him with aggravated sexual battery.
Jose Nahun Aleman Hernandez
“This monster is charged with molesting a 5-year-old girl while she was at her babysitter’s house,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This illegal alien never should’ve been in our country to commit this heinous crime. We are calling on Governor Abigail Spanberger and her fellow sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal from jail and cooperate with ICE so that he can never again assault an innocent child. Governor Spanberger’s refusal to work with ICE has made Virginians less safe and the commonwealth a magnet for illegal alien crime. Sanctuary politicians must stop playing Russian roulette with American lives.”
Hernandez entered the country illegally at an unknown time and location. While in custody, he claimed to have come into the country through Texas in 2003.
During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements.
Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. Some of the recent illegal alien crimes in the sanctuary state include:
- In June, ICE lodged a detainer for Cristian Wilfredo Alvarenga Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien charged with carjacking, abduction, assault, and robbery in Herndon, Virginia.
- In May, Aroldo Santos-Velasques, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was sentenced in Loudoun County to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Cristian Romero Saenz-Argueta, an illegal alien from El Salvador, who was arrested in Prince William County, Virginia and charged with raping a girl under the age of 15.
- In May, ICE lodged a detainer for Jorge Enrique Garcia-Rodriguez, an illegal alien from Mexico, who was arrested in Franklin County, Virginia and charged with forcible intercourse with a victim under the age of 13 and SIX counts of possession of child pornography.
- In May, ICE arrested Eduardo Perez-Legra, an illegal alien from Cuba with prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and cocaine possession, in Newport News, Virginia.
- In May, ICE arrested Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was released by sanctuary politicians in Fairfax County despite facing charges of raping a child under the age of 13.
- In May, ICE arrested Josue Saul Garcia-Lopez, an illegal alien from El Salvador and MS-13 gang member, in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
- In April, Roni Mendez-Escobar, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by ICE after previously being released by Fairfax County, despite being charged with possession of child porn with intent to distribute.
- In April, ICE lodged a detainer asking sanctuary politicians in Arlington County to not release Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, an illegal alien from Guatemala, after he was arrested for attempted rape.
- In April, Israel Christopher Flores-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was convicted for NINE counts of assault and battery after he groped multiple underage girls at a high school in Fairfax County.
- In April, the Fairfax County District Attorney’s Office offered an insane plea deal of just 5 years to two illegal aliens who murdered a man at a park and walking trail in Oakton, Virginia in July of 2024.
- In April, Misael Lopez Gomez, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse after bludgeoning his own 3-month-old daughter to death in Fairfax County.
- In March, Anibal Armando Chavarria Muy, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged with second degree murder after fatally stabbing a man inside his home in Bailey’s Crossroads, Virginia.
- In February, Abdul Jalloh, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone with more than 30 prior arrests, was charged with murder after fatally stabbing 41-year-old Stephanie Minter at a bus stop in Hybla Valley, Virginia.
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