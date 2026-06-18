Alleged Ringleader of UFC Terrorist Plot is a Mexican Illegal Alien

This illegal alien was granted DACA by the Obama Administration

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement announcing that the suspected ringleader of the failed terrorist plot against UFC Freedom 250 is a Mexican illegal alien who overstayed a B2 visitor visa.

According to local reporting, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, a Mexican illegal alien, in Omaha, Nebraska on June 14, for his alleged involvement in the plot to carry out a mass-casualty attack against government officials and other attendees at Sunday’s event at the White House. Four other co-conspirators were arrested over the weekend in Ohio, Missouri, and California.

Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez

On June 16, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced federal charges for the five suspects, including Alvarez, who went by the alias “Shepherd.” The FBI assessed that Alvarez was responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the planned attack. Alvarez detailed the plot in an encrypted group chat, including the planned use of “counter sniper(s) and drones,” with the explicit intention of being “as deadly as we can get.”

Alvarez and his co-conspirators face federal charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit violence on White House grounds. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer for Alvarez.

“This illegal alien from Mexico should never have been allowed in our country. He was the ringleader of a failed terror attack targeting UFC Freedom 250 at the White House,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He and his co-conspirators now face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit violence on White House grounds. He will face justice and swiftly be removed from our country.”

Alvarez entered the United States on a B2 visitor visa and failed to depart before it expired in December 2001. The Obama Administration granted him Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in 2014.

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