11 Illegal Aliens Indicted in $1.4 Million Benefit Fraud Scheme in Massachusetts

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced indictments against 11 illegal aliens involved in a benefit fraud scheme in Massachusetts following a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigation.

On June 18, 2026, the DOJ announced that 15 suspects – 11 illegal aliens and four U.S. citizens – were charged for their roles in a more than $1.4 million fraud scheme that included Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, MassHealth benefits, and disability and unemployment benefits, among others.

“These criminal illegal aliens conspired to defraud Massachusetts taxpayers of more than $1.4 million in public benefits, depriving American citizens of benefits that they needed,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “After these 11 criminal illegal aliens face justice, they will be swiftly removed from our country so they can never defraud American taxpayers again. Under President Trump, DHS is putting the American people first again.”

“During this short surge operation, we have uncovered over $1 million of fraud — but we’re just getting started. In response to rampant fraud in Massachusetts, and with the support of our task force partners and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, we’re redoubling our efforts to root out fraud and bring these criminals to justice,” said Jeffrey Grimming, Acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI New England. “HSI is making real progress identifying government benefits fraudsters, dismantling identity document dealers, and arresting those who steal from taxpayer-funded programs.”

“These cases highlight a broader, deeply troubling pattern: the exploitation of America’s safety-net by illegal aliens,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald for the National Fraud Enforcement Division. “Fraud by illegal aliens carries real and substantial costs to American taxpayers and places enormous strain on our public benefits systems. The Fraud Division remains laser-focused on rooting out fraud — whether committed by illegal aliens or anyone else — and recovering money wrongfully taken from the American people.”

“Today’s announcement is just the beginning of what will be a sustained and ongoing effort to arrest and charged individuals for benefit fraud in Massachusetts. The defendants charged today, stole from a number of programs, including SNAP and MassHealth – which are designed to assist U.S. citizens in need of food and health care. They allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars each in benefits for which they are not entitled,” said U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley. “There isn’t any place else in the world where you can go and be handed free food, free housing, free healthcare and free monthly checks, while being in the country illegally. However, it appears that you can come to Massachusetts and steal as many benefits as you want without fear and without any accountability. This is all ending on my watch. Beginning today, we will be announcing benefit fraud charges on a rolling basis.”

The illegal aliens indicted as part of this scheme include:

Santo Escolastico Cuello, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, who is charged with $162,180 in MassHealth fraud.

Mario Baez Romero, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, who is charged with $26,942 in SNAP fraud and $48,785 in MassHealth fraud.

Richard Odelis Vallegas Nunez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, who is charged with $48,865 in MassHealth fraud.

Miguel Diaz Matos, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, who is charged with $13,431 in SNAP fraud.

Mitul Patel, a criminal illegal alien from India, who is charged with conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

Santo Tejada Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, who is charged with $4,054 in SNAP benefit fraud.

Yahaira Diaz Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, who is charged with $48,694 in MassHealth fraud.

These indictments were the result of an investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). HSI’s Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force led the investigation with task force partners from the Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts State Auditor’s Office, the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, the United States Department of Agriculture OIG, Social Security Administration OIG, the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Department of Labor OIG.

HSI targets and dismantles transnational criminal organizations and individuals that threaten U.S. national security and public safety. HSI identifies sources of identity and benefit fraud, including document manufacturers, thieves, brokers, and even sponsors, attorneys and others who enable criminals to apply for benefits.

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