Lionel Bigthumb’s Large Metal Artwork On Display at the Mayo Clinic Phoenix

Lionel Bigthumb Visuals Logo Navajo artist and photographer Lionel Bigthumb outside his gallery in Northern Arizona, where he creates and displays his fine-art desert landscape photography. A showcase of Lionel Bigthumb’s fine-art metal prints inspired by Antelope Canyon, on display inside his gallery. A beam of sunlight pours through Antelope Canyon, illuminating sculpted red rock formations in a breathtaking display of light and shadow. Photo by Lionel Bigthumb. Photo of Lionel Bigthumb's metal art prints on display at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona.

A new exhibition of fine art photography brings the landscapes of Northern Arizona into a patient-centered healthcare setting at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, AZ.

This installation represents an important moment for Lionel and for the visibility of Navajo artists working in fine art photography. ” — Brenda Terris, Representative

PAGE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lionel Bigthumb Visuals announces the installation of a curated collection of 6 - 60” x 40” fine art metal prints by Navajo photographer and businessman Lionel Bigthumb at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona . The exhibition which opened on April 19, 2026 is located in the Building 3 Clinic, 6th Floor Gallery, a space that serves patients and visitors within the Oncology Infusion department. The installation will remain on display for approximately four months.Chosen and installed by the Center For Humanities at The Mayo Clinic, the placement represents a significant milestone for both the artist and the regional art community. The gallery space, situated in a high-traffic clinical environment, is designed to offer visual engagement and reflection for patients, families, and healthcare professionals. Hundreds of individuals are expected to experience the exhibit over the course of its installation, encountering imagery rooted in the landscapes and cultural heritage of Northern Arizona.Lionel Bigthumb is widely recognized for his work capturing the interplay of light, color, and natural formations within Upper Antelope Canyon and surrounding Navajo lands. His photography emphasizes the shifting qualities of canyon light and shadow, translating geological formations into visual narratives that reflect both place and identity. The current exhibition at the Mayo Clinic features a selection of these works printed on metal using dye sublimation, a process that enhances depth, clarity, and color permanence.Brenda Terris is the representative for Lionel Bigthumb Visuals, and acknowledged the significance of the exhibition and the collaborative effort behind it. “This installation represents an important moment for Lionel and for the visibility of Navajo artists working in fine art photography . The placement within the Mayo Clinic allows the work to reach a wide and diverse audience in a meaningful setting,” said Terris.Each piece included in the exhibit is accompanied by descriptive text that provides context about the artist’s background, creative process, and connection to the land. These narratives are installed next to the artwork, offering viewers an opportunity to engage more deeply with the images beyond their visual composition.The decision to feature metal prints further distinguishes the exhibit from traditional framed photography. The medium offers durability and a contemporary finish that interacts dynamically with light, making it well-suited for a modern architectural setting such as the Mayo Clinic. The result is a presentation that integrates both material and subject matter into a cohesive viewing experience.The Mayo Clinic is the location of Lionel Bigthumb’s Photography and is not an implied endorsement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.