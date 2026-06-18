Travelers Can Now Get 3GB eSIM Data From $2.75 With Kudo eSIM’s New Travel App

Get 3GB for only 2.75 USD

Kudo eSIM offers 3GB travel eSIM plans from $2.75, valid up to 45 days across Europe, USA, Australia and 190+ countries.

Travel internet should be simple, affordable, and ready before you land. Kudo eSIM helps travelers stay connected without roaming surprises.” — Kudo eSIM Team

DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kudo eSIM today announced the launch of its travel eSIM app, offering affordable mobile data plans for travelers in more than 190 countries. With 3GB travel eSIM plans starting from $2.75 and validity of up to 45 days, Kudo eSIM is designed to help tourists, digital nomads, students, and business travelers stay connected without physical SIM cards or expensive roaming charges.The new Kudo eSIM app gives users a fully digital way to buy, install, and manage international mobile data before or during their trip. Travelers can choose a destination, select a data plan, install the eSIM on a compatible smartphone, and connect to mobile internet abroad without visiting an airport kiosk or replacing their existing SIM card.Kudo eSIM is available for popular travel destinations including Europe, the United States, Australia, Turkey, Greece, the Balkans, and many other global regions. The service is built for travelers who want a simple and affordable way to access mobile data while keeping their home number active for calls, messages, and banking verification.“Travel internet should be simple, transparent, and affordable,” said the Kudo eSIM team. “We created Kudo eSIM for people who want to land connected, avoid roaming surprises, and manage their travel data directly from their phone.”The launch comes as more travelers are moving away from traditional roaming and physical SIM cards in favor of digital eSIM solutions. For frequent flyers, remote workers, families, and students abroad, eSIM technology offers a faster way to get online in another country without searching for local SIM shops or dealing with complicated activation steps.Through the Kudo eSIM app, users can browse available plans by country or region, purchase a package, receive installation details, and activate their travel data in minutes. The platform is designed to support both short trips and longer stays, with flexible data options for different travel needs.Key benefits of Kudo eSIM include:Affordable 3GB travel eSIM plans starting from $2.75Coverage in more than 190 countries and regionsTravel eSIM options for Europe, USA, Australia, Turkey, Greece, the Balkans, Asia, and moreSimple installation on eSIM-compatible smartphonesNo physical SIM card requiredNo long-term contractAbility to keep the user’s existing phone number active while using travel data abroadKudo eSIM is especially useful for travelers searching for a cheap eSIM for Europe , affordable USA travel data, Australia eSIM plans, Balkan travel internet, or a global eSIM app that can be managed from one place.The company aims to make international connectivity easier for everyday travelers by combining competitive pricing, wide destination coverage, and a simple mobile app experience. Instead of relying on high roaming fees or last-minute SIM card purchases, users can prepare their travel data before departure and arrive online.Kudo eSIM is now available through the official website and mobile app. Travelers can learn more, compare destinations, and choose available plans at https://get.kudoesim.com About Kudo eSIMKudo eSIM is a travel eSIM app that provides international mobile data plans for more than 190 countries and regions. Built for tourists, digital nomads, business travelers, students, and families, Kudo eSIM helps users stay connected abroad with digital eSIM plans starting from $2.75. The platform allows travelers to buy, install, and manage mobile data without physical SIM cards or long-term contracts.Media Contact:Kudo eSIM TeamKudo eSIM[info@kudoesim.com](mailto:info@kudoesim.com)

Kudo eSIM offers fast, affordable travel internet with 3GB plans from $2.75 across 190+ countries.

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