1-112th Infantry trains on new Infantry Squad Vehicle

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa - Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Mobile Brigade Combat Team conducted training here June 17 and 18 on the new vehicle they will use for movement to and from mission locations.

The Infantry Squad Vehicle, or ISV, is a light, unarmored vehicle capable of transporting an infantry squad of nine Soldiers and their gear over rugged terrain, emphasizing speed and agility over armor and firepower. The ISV is the primary vehicle used by the Army’s relatively new mobile brigade combat teams.

Staff Sgt. Jordan Briggs, the battalion master driver, led the initial training on the ISV, training the trainers for each company. Briggs walked through each step of the preventative maintenance checks and services for the vehicle, an vital step in caring for and maintaining each vehicle to remain mission ready and capable.

He then walked them through the capabilities of the vehicle, how to operate it. Each Soldier then completed a driving course around Fort Indiantown Gap.

“The companies representatives performed exceptionally well throughout the course, demonstrating strong technical proficiency disciplined execution, and a clear commitment to safety,” Briggs said. “The training not only met but exceeded expectations, producing confident and capable ISV operators ready to support mission requirements.”

The next training was conducted by the companies to develop confidence in the vehicle platform.

“I thought the training was very thorough,” said Spc. Nathan Breitenstein of Alpha Company. “It addressed everything from walking up to the vehicle not knowing anything about it to being comfortable driving it. I feel confident in operating it based on our training.”

Sgt. Connor Vaughan, also with Alpha Company, has experience driving several military vehicle platforms. He praised the training as well, explaining that it was very easy to understand the purpose and capability of the ISV.

“I’m looking forward to the implementation into the company, to see their scope and how we will use them in the field,” Vaughan said. “I think they’re pretty slick.”

The 56th MBCT had been a Stryker brigade for 20 years before converting to a mobile brigade combat team in March 2026. As a Stryker brigade, it was centered around eight-wheeled, armored Stryker vehicles.

Several ISVs arrived at Fort Indiantown Gap earlier in 2026 to be used for driver training. The remainder of the brigade’s ISVs are expected to begin arriving in 2027.

The battalion plans to continue training Soldiers on the ISV throughout Annual Training to build a strong base of confident drivers, fully capable of operating the vehicle during any mission.