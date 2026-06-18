Red, White and Win with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Coloring Sweepstakes

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is giving military families a colorful way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a chance to win a $250 gift card.

From June 20 through July 4, eligible Exchange shoppers can enter the Exchange’s coloring sweepstakes.

To enter the sweepstakes:

Visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/america-250th and print off the coloring sheet.

Use the coloring sheet to create a masterpiece.

Upload a photo of the finished art to the official sweepstakes comment section in the post on the Exchange's Facebook page. (https://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/)

“Plenty of military children have a creative side, which is perfect for this sweepstakes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We're thrilled to provide these fun contests, making shopping at the Exchange an even more rewarding experience for military families.”

One randomly selected winner will receive a $250 Exchange gift card.

The winner will be selected on or around July 17.

The sweepstakes is open to all authorized Exchange customers 18 years or older. No purchase is necessary to win. Department of War and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visithttps://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/veterans#pato learn more about their shopping benefit. DoW civilians can visithttps://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/dodcacbenefits.

Social-media-friendly version: Ready, set… color. @ShopMyExchange is giving shoppers a chance to turn creativity into a $250 gift card in the Exchange Coloring Sweepstakes through July 4. Find out how to enter: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-3f6

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has generated $2.3 billion in dividends to Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Karrington Bradley at 214-312-5111 or mailto:bradleykar@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/