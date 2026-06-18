Army Recruiters connect with future workforce at SkillsUSA 2026

U.S. Army Recruiters from the Atlanta Recruiting Battalion engaged with thousands of students from across the nation during SkillsUSA 2026, June 2-4, discussing opportunities the Army offers technical and trade professionals to build their civilian careers while serving their country.

Representing the Duluth Recruiting Station, Staff Sgt. Alexandra Dennis-Belpree spent the week connecting with students, instructors, and parents about Army Reserve opportunities.

“We’re here to share our personal Army story and give everyone information about how the Army Reserve can help them continue building those skills while serving their country, earning education benefits and pursuing successful civilian careers,” Dennis-Belpree said.

The Recruiters’ presence at SkillsUSA reinforced the Army’s broader effort to connect with emerging talent across the region.

“Our primary objectives at SkillsUSA are to inform aspiring professionals about the educational, technical and career opportunities provided by the Army, discuss the benefits of serving in the Army Reserve while developing a civilian career, and generate actionable leads that can be utilized across U.S. Army Recruiting Division,” said 1st Lt. Raymond Fang, Alanta Recruiting Company commander.

Students competed in fields ranging from cybersecurity and robotics to health care, welding, and advanced manufacturing. For Army Recruiters, the event showcased talent that directly aligns with many military career fields.

“They’re exactly the type of people we’re looking for,” Dennis-Belpree said. “These students are motivated,disciplinedand already committed to mastering their crafts. Whetherit’scybersecurity, engineering, health care,constructionor skilled trades,they’realready developing abilities that directly translate into many Army Reserve career fields.”

According to SkillsUSA, Army leaders view organizations like SkillsUSA as critical partners in developing the next generation of technical professionals. The problem-solving abilities, adaptability, and technical expertise demonstrated by competitors mirror the skills required in today’s military and civilian workforce.

“Our Recruiters are not simply discussing military service; they are showing students how Army Reserve service can complement and accelerate their educational and career goals while allowing them to remain connected to their local communities,” said Brig. Gen. Sara Dudley, U.S Army Recruiting Division commanding general.

The company underscored the value the Army Reserve offers students pursuing civilian careers.

“Events like SkillsUSA demonstrate that America’s future workforce is innovative, motivated and ready to tackle complex challenges,” Fang said.

According to Dennis-Belpree, the Army Reserve allows students to build upon the skills they are already developing through career and technical education.

“The Army Reserve doesn’t ask you to leave your passion behind,” Dennis-Belpree said. “It helps people build on it by providing additional certifications, leadership experience and real-world training.”

Dennis-Belpree’s interactions at the exhibit were connected directly to Atlanta Recruiting Company's 1st Sgt. Quenten Martin’s assessment of student interests.

Martin noted that many SkillsUSA participants want careers in STEM fields and are often surprised to learn that the Army Reserve can complement those goals rather than compete with them.

“The participants at SkillsUSA are highly intelligent individuals who primarily wish to pursue prestigious careersinSTEM,” Martin said. “Staff Sgt. Dennis-Belpree is able to show them that the Army Reserve is something they can build alongside their professional careers.”

The Army Reserve provides Soldiers with technical training, nationally recognized certifications, leadership development, and hands-on experience valued by civilian employers.

“My biggest takeaway is that the future is in good hands,” Dennis-Belpree said. “The talent, innovation and work ethic SkillsUSA brings is incredibly impressive.”

According to Army leaders, the Army continues to invest in emerging technologies and believes that organizations like SkillsUSA help develop the talent needed to support future Army efforts. Through partnerships, outreach, and opportunities for service, the Army remains committed to helping the next generation of skilled professionals lead, succeed, and strengthen the nation.