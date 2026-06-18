PumpAlarm.com Offers TextLight Electrical Current Monitoring Kit for Industrial and Commercial Applications

PumpAlarm.com offers the TextLight Electrical Current Monitoring Kit for industrial and commercial current monitoring applications.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumpAlarm.com, a leading manufacturer of remote monitoring solutions, provides the TextLight Electrical Current Monitoring Kit for industrial and commercial applications where monitoring the presence or absence of operating current can support faster response to equipment issues.

The kit pairs a 120V cellular alarm unit with a current switch to indicate whether operating current is present or absent. Designed for use with TextLight, the system sends cellular text notifications to a mobile device when the monitored condition changes, giving customers a way to stay informed about pump, fan, motor, remote control panel and machinery applications.

The TextLight Electrical Current Monitoring Kit includes:

• 1 TextLight Alarm Unit

• 1 Current Switch

• 1 6VDC Rechargeable Battery with mounting pocket

• 1 Bushing

• 1 TextLight Accessory Bag

• 1 User Guide

• 1 Year Warranty

The current switch uses a split-core current sensing mechanism that can be installed around a current-carrying conductor. According to PumpAlarm.com, the device can be configured to sense current flow or indicate the presence or absence of current in applications such as electrical motors supporting pumps, fans, water pumps and blower systems.

“TextLight is designed to help customers monitor whether operating current is present in pump, fan and motor applications while using cellular alerts to keep designated contacts informed,” said Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO. “The focus is on reliable, easy-to-use monitoring that supports timely awareness when equipment status changes.”

TextLight is also described by the company as a cellular alarm light with two inputs for use with remote control panels and machinery. PumpAlarm.com notes that cellular monitoring can be used as a backup communication method for critical systems, including situations where a primary alarm may be affected by network issues.

Customer feedback provided by PumpAlarm.com points to the role of remote alerts in practical monitoring situations. John K., a customer, said: “I've been using PumpAlarm for years, and its been a huge help-especially since I split time between two homes. I like knowing what's going on when I'm away. I get notified if the power goes out an when my generator kicks back on, so i always know my home is protected. It gives me real peace of mind knowing my house isn't sitting there without power. I also appreciate that PumpAlarm alerted me to a low battery instead of just shutting off. i was able to replace it right away and keep running. It's a great product with really helpful safety features.”

Thomas J., another customer, said: “With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand.”

PumpAlarm.com provides monitoring products and services to customers nationwide. The company states that its service stretches across the United States and includes a service money-back guarantee in the lower 48 states and Hawaii. All PumpAlarm.com cellular devices require activation and cellular service to send text notifications.

The company’s product and policy information also notes:

• Cellular products must be activated before use.

• Cellular service availability and continuity are not guaranteed in every area.

• Products and services are convenience items and are not a substitute for normal maintenance or proper upkeep of equipment or property.

• Customers should review installation, activation and use instructions before operating a device.

• Products include a one-year limited warranty for defects in materials and workmanship under normal use and service.

• Returns for exchange or refund are accepted within 30 calendar days after delivery when items meet stated return conditions.

• Standard shipping normally takes 4–6 business days, while express shipping can take 2–3 business days depending on location.

Established in 2013, PumpAlarm.com has developed remote monitoring solutions for pump monitoring and related applications. The company’s background includes experience connected to OmniSite, an affiliate company that designs monitors for municipalities nationwide. PumpAlarm.com was acquired by DriBot, LLC in 2024.

PumpAlarm.com states that its mission is to provide reliable, easy-to-use monitoring solutions for homes, businesses and communities. Its products are designed, built and tested in the Midwest, and the company identifies trust, reliability and protection as core values.

Industrial and commercial operators seeking real-time electrical current monitoring can explore the TextLight Electrical Current Monitoring Kit at https://www.pumpalarm.com/shop/kit-tl-electrical-current-textlight-electrical-current-monitoring-kit-1094, contact PumpAlarm.com at +1 888-454-5051, or visit https://www.pumpalarm.com/. Additional resources and product information are available at https://www.pumpalarm.com/blog/the-pumpalarm-blog-1.

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About PumpAlarm.com

PumpAlarm.com is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm.com is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.



Contact:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

Notes to Editors:

• To arrange an interview with Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com, please contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051.

• PumpAlarm.com offers a 1-year warranty on all its 4G devices.

• The company provides a money-back guarantee on its service within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

End of Press Release.

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