Cat Sitter Toronto Honoured with 2026 Canadian Choice Award for Excellence in Pet Services

Canadian Choice Award recognizes Cat Sitter Toronto for its specialized feline care, professional expertise, and commitment to exceptional pet services.

Receiving this award is a profound honour for our entire team.” — Zara Willmott

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Choice Award proudly recognizes Cat Sitter Toronto as a 2026 award winner in the Pet Services category, celebrating the company’s specialized, high-standard approach to feline care.Founded in 2015 and based in Toronto, Cat Sitter Toronto provides premium, in-home cat sitting services tailored to the needs of downtown and East End residents. By caring for cats in their own environment, the company ensures comfort, consistency, and peace of mind for both pets and their owners.What sets Cat Sitter Toronto apart is its dedicated “cat-only” focus combined with a professional, expertise-driven approach. The team includes trained specialists with backgrounds in pet first aid and nursing, allowing them to manage complex care needs such as medication administration and behavioural support. Enhanced by a mobile app with GPS-tracked visits and daily photo updates, the company offers a level of transparency, safety, and accountability that exceeds traditional pet sitting services.“Receiving this award is a profound honour for our entire team,” said Zara Willmott, owner and CEO of Cat Sitter Toronto. “We strive every day to be Toronto’s premier choice for feline care, and this recognition validates the rigorous professional standards and dedication we bring to every home. It is a testament to our commitment to the cats we care for and the clients who trust us.”The award has had a meaningful impact on the team, reinforcing the importance of their work within the community and inspiring them to continue delivering exceptional care.“This recognition is a reminder that what we do every day—keeping cats safe, healthy, and happy—truly matters,” Willmott added. “It motivates us to keep pushing boundaries and providing the level of care that cat owners across Toronto rely on.”Beyond its services, Cat Sitter Toronto is committed to making a broader impact by supporting local animal charities and contributing to the well-being of vulnerable animals across the city. By combining premium care with community involvement, the company has established itself as a trusted and purpose-driven service provider.Over the past year, Cat Sitter Toronto has focused on elevating its standards and strengthening its professional identity, including the formal recognition of its team as Cat Care Professionals to reflect their expertise and specialized training. The company continues to invest in ongoing education, with staff pursuing professional certifications through Pet Sitters International and expanding their knowledge in feline behaviour and care.Looking ahead, Cat Sitter Toronto plans to expand its services to additional neighbourhoods across the city while maintaining its commitment to high-quality, expert-driven care. With a focus on continuous learning, innovation, and client trust, the company is well-positioned to remain a leader in specialized pet services.The Canadian Choice Award honours businesses across Canada that demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, innovation, and community impact. Cat Sitter Toronto’s recognition highlights its dedication to professional care, transparency, and the well-being of both pets and their owners.A Celebration of Excellence in Canadian BusinessesCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact, honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most. The organization is driven by a passion for supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them gain meaningful recognition within their communities.With a growing national presence and an expanding vision, Canadian Choice Award continues to evolve its platform to serve both businesses and consumers better. The organization is actively exploring new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement, strengthening community connections, and creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses to grow and be discovered.About Cat Sitter TorontoCat Sitter Toronto is a Toronto-based pet care company specializing in premium, in-home cat sitting services. Founded in 2015, the company offers a highly personalized, professional approach to feline care, supported by trained staff, advanced technology, and a commitment to safety and transparency. With a focus on expertise, reliability, and community impact, Cat Sitter Toronto provides peace of mind for cat owners while delivering exceptional care for their pets.Cat Sitter Toronto Social LinksWebsite: www.catsittertoronto.ca Facebook: www.facebook.com/catsittertoronto Instagram: www.instagram.com/catsittertoronto

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