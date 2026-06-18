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Camden County MUA CSO Vehicle Purchase

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Camden County Municipal Utilities Authority (CCMUA) recently closed on a $1.4 million loan through the New Jersey Water Bank to purchase three vehicles and a camera system needed to operate and maintain CCMUA's Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) facility in the City of Camden.

The project will provide essential equipment that supports the facility's day-to-day operations and long-term reliability. The vehicles will enable staff to conduct inspections, perform routine maintenance, and respond efficiently to operational needs throughout the collection system and CSO facility. The camera system will support the monitoring and inspection of critical infrastructure, helping operators identify potential issues, document system conditions, and make informed maintenance decisions.

Together, these investments will enhance system reliability, support regulatory compliance, and help to ensure that the facility continues to effectively manage stormwater and wastewater flows, protecting local waterways and public health in the Camden community.

For more information, contact the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank at (609) 219-8600.

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Camden County MUA CSO Vehicle Purchase

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