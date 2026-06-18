PVSC Substation M and Headworks Improvements

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission ("PVSC") recently closed on a $32 million loan through the New Jersey Water Bank to finance critical infrastructure upgrades at its treatment facility. The project includes construction of a new electrical substation, Substation M. Combined with upgraded backup power systems, this investment will strengthen the facility's reliability and help ensure uninterrupted operations during emergencies and extreme weather.

At the same time, PVSC is modernizing the very first step in the treatment process, where wastewater enters the plant. By upgrading and expanding its headworks facilities, PVSC will be able to remove debris and grit more efficiently before treatment begins. These improvements may not be visible to the public, but they play a critical role in keeping waterways clean and treatment systems running smoothly.

Together, these upgrades represent a commitment to resilience, reliability, and environmental protection, ensuring that essential infrastructure continues to serve communities across the region every day.