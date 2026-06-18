HERBSOCIAL Hosts Free Live Wrestling Event June 27 in Lawrenceville, IL

Ohio Valley Wrestling comes to the Illinois-Indiana border for a free, 21+ community event

We’re always looking for ways to bring something special to Lawrenceville and the surrounding region. OWV puts on a world-class show, and we wanted our community to experience that right here at home.” — Joanna Taylor, Store Manager at HERBSOCIAL

LAWRENCEVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HERBSOCIAL, Lawrenceville’s community-focused cannabis dispensary at 616 12th Street, will host a live Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) event on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Doors open at 4:30 PM CT, and the show begins at 5:30 PM. Admission is free, and the event is open to guests 21 and older.Ohio Valley Wrestling is one of the most recognized names in professional wrestling, known for developing champions and delivering high-energy live events to communities across the country. This marks one of OVW’s first events in the Lawrenceville area, and HERBSOCIAL is proud to bring it to the Illinois-Indiana border region.The event is presented by HERBSOCIAL with support from brand sponsors Grassroots, Anthem, Wana, Select, Find, Frye, Skyy, Rayne, Foryst, Good Green, Doctor Solomon’s, Uncle Arnie’s, Incredibles, Verano, BFF’s, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Grow Sciences, Avexia, Rythm, The Essence, &Shine, Savvy, and Encore Edibles.“We’re always looking for ways to bring something special to Lawrenceville and the surrounding region,” said Joanna Taylor, Store Manager at HERBSOCIAL. “OWV puts on a world-class show, and we wanted our community to experience that right here at home. We’re grateful to our brand partners for helping us make it free for everyone.”Attendance is free. Reserved seating is limited to 100 guests and is available in advance via Eventbrite. Tickets are going fast. Additional standing room is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the door. All cannabis purchases must be made inside the dispensary per Illinois regulations.Event DetailsDate: Saturday, June 27, 2026Doors: 4:30 PM CT | Show: 5:30 PM CTLocation: HERBSOCIAL, 616 12th Street, Lawrenceville, IL 62439Admission: Free | 21+ onlyReserve: Get your FREE seats here Event SponsorsGrassroots, Anthem, Select, FIND | Frye, Skyy, Dryp, Rayne, Foryst | Good Green | Doctor Solomon’s | Uncle Arnie’s | incredibles | Verano | BFF’s | Beboe | Dogwalkers | Grow Sciences | Avexia | Rythm | The Essence | &Shine | Savvy | Encore EdiblesAbout HERBSOCIALFounded on the belief that cannabis brings people together, HERBSOCIAL is a community-focused cannabis dispensary in Lawrenceville , Illinois. Known for its welcoming environment, education-first approach, and commitment to authentic connection, HERBSOCIAL is more than a retail destination — it’s a gathering place where shared experiences matter. Our House, Your Party.About Ohio Valley WrestlingOhio Valley Wrestling (OVW) is a professional wrestling promotion based in Louisville, Kentucky, with a decades-long history of producing top-tier talent and delivering live events to communities across the country. For more information, visit ovwrestling.com.

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