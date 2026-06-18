Butler Specialty Company Provides Game Tables for Home Entertainment Spaces

Chicago-based Butler Specialty Company offers 29 game table models across 16 design lines, serving businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Butler Specialty Company, a leading manufacturer of home furnishings headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, provides a comprehensive range of game tables designed for living rooms and home entertainment spaces. Founded in 1930 and operating for more than 96 years, the company supplies trade clients and businesses throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe through a broad network of distribution channels.

The game table catalog at Butler Specialty Company comprises 29 models spanning a variety of styles, finish options, and configurations. Named models available in the collection include:

• Vincent Game Table (available in six configurations)

• Daltrey Game Table (available in three configurations)

• Colbert Game Table (available in four configurations)

• Fredrik Game Table (available in two configurations)

• Bannockburn Game Table (available in two configurations)

• Francis Game Table (available in two configurations)

• Eastwick Game Table

• Osman Game Table

• Levon Game Table

• Carlyle Game Table

• Adrian Game Table

• Bianchi Game Table

• Enrique Game Table

• Breckinridge Game Table

• Judith Game Table

• Frankie Game Table

Several models are available as in-stock items, including the Eastwick Game Table, Levon Game Table, Adrian Game Table, Bannockburn Game Table, Breckinridge Game Table, and Francis Game Table, among others. The full catalog, including availability by model and configuration, is accessible through the company's online shop.

Butler Specialty Company serves clients across multiple distribution channels, including e-commerce platforms, big box stores, interior designers, and the trade and hospitality sectors. Products are developed through an in-house design process and supported by a global manufacturing and sourcing network of 56 factories across six countries.

"The mission at Butler Specialty Company has always been to make each item 'the brightest spot in your room,'" said Mr. David Bergman, CEO of Butler Specialty Company. "With more than nine decades of global sourcing and product development experience, the company maintains a broad selection of styles and finishes that address the needs of trade clients across distribution channels."

New models are added to the catalog on a monthly basis, providing trade customers with ongoing access to updated designs, finishes, and configurations throughout the year. Materials available across the product line include premium wood grains, hardwoods, veneers, marble, stone, and metal finishes. Butler Specialty Company works with factories that adhere to environmental and ethical manufacturing standards, reflecting a commitment to responsible sourcing across its global supply chain.

For clients seeking customized product development, Butler Specialty Company works with businesses from concept through to production and drop-ship fulfillment — a process the company describes as a "Made by Butler, designed by you" experience. The in-house design team studies market trends, collaborates closely with manufacturing partners, and works with existing accounts to identify product gaps and address evolving client requirements.

"The company's global manufacturing network and in-house design capabilities allow clients to be involved at every stage of product development," Mr. Bergman added. "From concept and sketch to production and fulfillment, Butler Specialty Company provides the resources and expertise to bring furniture concepts to market."

Businesses seeking information about Butler Specialty Company’s game tables, product line, customer registration, or fulfillment services can visit https://www.butlerspecialty.net/, review the online shop at https://www.butlerspecialty.net/butler-specialty-company/brand-type.aspx, read company updates at https://www.butlerspecialty.net/blog.inc, or call +1 (773) 221-1200.

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About Butler Specialty Company

Butler Specialty Company has been a leading manufacturer of broadest line of accent furniture in America since 1930. Fast forward to today and our line still offers a broad assortment, with the same focus on quality craftsmanship, value, and innovative design.

We oversee each product from concept through production, supported by a global manufacturing and sourcing network of 56 factories across 6 countries.

We serve almost every distribution channel, from e-commerce to big box stores, to interior designers and the trade and hospitality sectors. We offer a wide range of premium wood grains, colors, and styles and add products to our assortment every month.

We work with you from concept, to sketch, to production and drop-ship fulfillment for a 'Made by Butler, designed by you' experience. Explore our product line and register to become a customer of ours today.

Contact Details:

8200 S. South Chicago Ave.

Chicago, IL 60617

(773) 221-1200

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TrwoANcbYuFCrFX27

Note to Editors:

• Butler Specialty Company is a leading provider of furniture in the United States, Canada and Europe.

• The company offers a broad assortment of furniture, including items for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and outdoor spaces.

• Butler Specialty Company has been a trusted name in the furniture industry for nearly a century.

• Butler Specialty Company is known for its use of high-quality materials and its ability to bring new products to market quickly.

• The company also offers product development services, helping customers bring their furniture ideas to life.

End of Press Release.

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