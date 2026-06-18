LTC News Expands Consumer Resources for Long-Term Care Planning and Cost Awareness

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Medicare doesn't cover long-term care. Most Americans don't know that. Free planning tools are available now at LTC News.

LAGRANGE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most Americans approaching retirement are operating under a dangerous misconception: that Medicare will pay for their long-term care, assisted living, or their nursing home bill when they ever need long-term care. According to the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging, 62 percent of adults age 50 and older incorrectly believe Medicare covers the cost of long-term care and a permanent nursing home stay. It does not."This is the most expensive myth in retirement planning," said James Kelly, an editor and correspondent at LTC News. "Families make financial decisions based on this assumption for decades — and then face a crisis when the bills arrive, and Medicare pays almost nothing."What Medicare Actually CoversMedicare covers short-term skilled nursing facility stays — up to 100 days for eligible beneficiaries following a qualifying hospital stay. After day 20, patients face significant daily co-pays. After day 100, Medicare coverage ends entirely. Custodial care — the kind most people actually need as they age, including help with bathing, dressing, eating, and mobility — is not covered by Medicare at all.The financial stakes are significant. According to LTC News Caregiver Directory cost data, published as part of the LTC News Cost of Long-Term Care Services Calculator , home care can easily reach $6,000 per month, or more, depending on where you live, and that's just for assistance at home, where most people prefer to receive care.Someone who needs more support often turns to assisted living, which averages $5,000 to $6,000 per month in base costs, with an added surcharge that can add up to another $2,000 a month. For those requiring around-the-clock skilled nursing care, costs in many markets exceed $11,000 per month.Over a multi-year care need — and for most people, care lasts longer than expected — out-of-pocket exposure can reach $350,000 or more, depending on how long you need care, where you live, and when it happens. Long-term care costs rise every year. For someone in their 50s today, a solid retirement plan must account for rising costs and the very real impact a care need can have on the people you love most.Why the Myth PersistsThe same University of Michigan survey found that 48 percent of adults 50 and older say they do not know how to plan for long-term care, and 57 percent don't believe they will need it. Research from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tells a different story: 56 percent of Americans turning 65 today will need some form of long-term care — defined as needing help with two or more activities of daily living or supervision due to cognitive impairment."People avoid planning for long-term care the same way they avoid writing a will," said Matt McCann, CLTC, one of the expert panel reviewers for LTC News."It feels distant, uncomfortable, or like something you'll get to later. But the best time to plan is when you're healthy, your options are open and the cost of Long-Term Care Insurance is easily affordable." — Matt McCann, CLTC.Free Planning Resources Now Available at LTC NewsTo help families close the planning gap, LTC News has expanded its free consumer education resources at ltcnews.com, including:The LTC News Cost of Long-Term Care Services Calculator — enter your ZIP code to see what home care, assisted living, memory care, and nursing home care actually cost in your area. The calculator is powered by the most current and comprehensive survey of long-term care costs in the United States, which researches actual costs—not inflated retail rates—across all types of care providers. Unlike other cost surveys that reflect only a narrow slice of the market, LTC News data captures real-world pricing from providers nationwide, giving families an accurate, on-the-ground picture of what extended care costs are in their community.The LTC News Long-Term Care Insurance Education Center — a comprehensive guide covering every aspect of long-term care planning, from understanding care types to evaluating Long-Term Care Insurance optionsThe LTC News Caregiver Directory — a searchable national database of home care agencies, assisted living communities, memory care facilities, and nursing homes, with costs and quality data"There is no reason for any family to go into this blind," McCann said. "The information, the tools, and resources are available for free. The only thing standing between a family and a solid plan is taking the first step."

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