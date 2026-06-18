San José City College President Dr. Marilyn Flores Honored by Hispanic Lifestyle

Dr. Marilyn Flores

First Latina president in SJCC's 100-year history recognized at HL | Milestone Series – Silicon Valley event in downtown San José.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San José City College President Dr. Marilyn Flores was named an honoree on Wednesday at the Hispanic Lifestyle Milestone Series – Silicon Valley in downtown San José. She joins a select group of executives, educators, and community leaders recognized for shaping the region’s future.

Dr. Flores was recognized for her leadership as SJCC’s president, her commitment to student success, and her dedication to expanding educational opportunity throughout Silicon Valley. She is the first Latina president in San José City College's more than 100-year history.

“Her passion, authenticity, and unwavering commitment to educational excellence are evident in all that she does and are truly deserving of this recognition,” said Dr. Beatriz S. Chaidez, chancellor of the San José–Evergreen Community College District. “Her leadership marks an important milestone not only for SJCC, but for Silicon Valley and the broader higher education community.”

A first-generation college graduate and second-language learner, Dr. Flores has dedicated more than 25 years to the California Community Colleges system. Prior to joining SJCC in January 2026, she served as superintendent/president of Rio Hondo College in Whittier and held leadership roles at Santa Ana College, Santiago Canyon College, Las Positas College, and Riverside City College.

Dr. Flores is a UC Davis Wheelhouse Fellow. She earned her Ph.D. in institutional leadership and policy studies from the University of California, Riverside, a master’s degree in education from UCLA, and a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies with a concentration in education and Spanish from UC Riverside.

“I am honored to join an excellent team and to work alongside the students, faculty, and classified professionals to support SJCC’s innovative work and ensure access, equity, and success for the diverse community we serve,” Dr. Flores said.

Hispanic Lifestyle previously recognized Dr. Flores as a “Latina of Influence” and named her Educator of the Year at the Inland Empire Hispanic Image Awards.

About San José City College

San José City College is a comprehensive community college located in the heart of Silicon Valley, serving more than 12,000 students each year. As part of the San José–Evergreen Community College District, SJCC offers associate degrees, career education certificates, and transfer pathways that empower students to discover their Student Pathway to Opportunity and Transfer (SPOT). For more information, visit sjcc.edu.

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