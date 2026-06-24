RYSE Wins People’s Choice Award for Best New Product at IWCE 2026

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the response from the industry confirmed what we have always believed — the market is ready for smarter, simpler, and more accessible motorized window covering solutions” — Trung Pham

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RYSE Inc., the smart home company behind the SmartShade and SmartCurtain, has been awarded the People’s Choice Award for Best New Product at IWCE 2026 — the International Window Covering Expo, the largest window covering trade show in North America — for its new SmartLyft Pro, an innovation that moves the motor from the top headrail of your window coverings to the hembar.IWCE 2026 marked the first time RYSE officially unveiled its full product lineup to the window covering dealer and installer channel. The award was not recognition for a single product — it was recognition for the full RYSE ecosystem. For many dealers, installers, and industry professionals attending the show, it was their first time seeing how RYSE is building a more accessible way to motorize window coverings across multiple product categories.“Winning the People’s Choice Award at IWCE was a proud moment for the entire team,” said Trung Pham, CEO of RYSE. “More than the award itself, the response from the industry confirmed what we have always believed — the market is ready for smarter, simpler, and more accessible motorized window covering solutions. Seeing some of the largest companies in our space return to our booth every single day, often with members of their executive teams, sent a clear signal that RYSE has built something the industry has been waiting for.”Full Product Lineup UnveiledRYSE brought its complete product ecosystem to IWCE 2026, showcasing four innovations designed to cover every major window covering category:• SmartShade – retrofits onto any window shade with a beaded chain, including roller shades and vertical blinds.• SmartCurtain – installs in under a minute to motorize curtains on rods or tracks.• SmartBlinds – launching Summer 2026, bringing motorized tilt control to horizontal blinds.• SmartLyft Pro – the World’s First Motorized HemBar, launching Summer 2027, engineered to expand RYSE’s reach into the premium residential and commercial market.SmartLyft Pro: A New Approach to Motorized Window CoveringsTraditional motorized window coverings house the motor in the top headrail — out of sight, but also out of reach. SmartLyft Pro relocates the motor to the hembar at the bottom of the shade, a design shift that unlocks three meaningful advantages for homeowners, dealers, and installers alike.• Effortless Battery Access. Because the motor sits at the hembar, batteries are always within arm’s reach. No ladder required. For a home with 20 motorized shades, this is not a small convenience — it is a fundamental improvement to the ownership experience.• Easier Troubleshooting. With the motor positioned at the bottom of the shade, both professional installers and residential homeowners can identify and address any issues without removing or disassembling the headrail. This significantly reduces service time and complexity for dealers and end users alike.• Failsafe Override and Built-In Gesture Control. SmartLyft Pro is designed to work with cordless blinds — including roman, horizontal, and cellular shades — meaning users can still operate their shades by hand if needed. No power, no problem. The product also features built-in gesture controls, allowing users to raise, lower, or adjust their shades with a simple touch, no app or remote required.Watch the SmartLyft Pro announcement: https://vimeo.com/1179719021 Industry Response and New Sales ChannelThe response from the industry at IWCE was exceptional. Some of the largest companies in the window covering space were impressed by RYSE’s technology, returning to the booth every day of the show — often bringing members of their executive teams to see the products in person. That level of sustained interest from major industry players reinforced a clear signal: the market is paying attention.IWCE also helped RYSE open a meaningful new sales channel. Since the show, the company has signed on new dealers and has already begun receiving orders from this channel — a major step forward as RYSE builds out its dealer network and brings its products into more homes through professional installers and window covering partners.Invest in RYSEEveryday investors can join RYSE’s journey by participating in its online public offering, hosted at https://invest.helloryse.com . Over 4,500 investors have already committed capital to support RYSE’s mission to make its brand synonymous with smart window coverings.About RYSEFounded in 2015, RYSE develops retrofit smart home products that make window automation accessible and affordable. Its product line includes the SmartShade and SmartCurtain, with additional innovations in development to cover all major window coverings. RYSE’s technology integrates with Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit, delivering convenience, energy efficiency, and comfort. Learn more at https://helloryse.com Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projections of future revenue and business performance. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Investing in early-stage companies involves risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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