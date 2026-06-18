Riverbend Homes Announces Upcoming Custom Home Project in Horseshoe Bay, TX

Riverbend Homes offers a new custom luxury residence in Horseshoe Bay, TX. Set for Summer 2026, the home features premium amenities on a scenic 2.18-acre lot.

HORSESHOE BAY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverbend Homes, one of the leading design and build firms in the Texas Hill Country, is preparing to build a custom luxury residence at 144 Westgate Loop in the gated Westgate community of Horseshoe Bay, Texas. The single-family home, identified as the Westgate #3 project, is currently under contract, with completion expected in summer 2026.

The residence is being built on a homesite of approximately 2.18 acres (about 94,936 square feet) in Llano County and is designed to integrate modern living with the natural character of the surrounding Hill Country.

Key details of the planned home include:

• Approximately 3,325 square feet of conditioned living area

• Approximately 5,086 square feet of total covered area, including porches, garage, outdoor living areas, and patio spaces

• Four bedrooms, including a primary suite, along with four-and-a-half bathrooms

• A dedicated home office, living room, dining room, and a kitchen with a pantry

• An attached garage of approximately 879 square feet

• Approximately 437 square feet of outdoor living space

The floor plan also includes a laundry room, mudroom, walk-in closets, additional storage spaces, and guest accommodations.

Outdoor amenities shown on the plans include:

• A private swimming pool measuring approximately 24 feet by 12 feet, with a dedicated pool deck and equipment area

• A master patio and landscaped outdoor living areas

• An outdoor kitchen and grill area

• Fireplace features

The home is planned to feature imported European windows and doors, and the property includes a natural pond. According to project documentation, the design preserves much of the property's natural landscape, with planned improvements maintaining approximately 8.4 percent impervious coverage. Site work includes driveway access, walkways, retaining walls, turf areas, planters, and screened utility equipment.

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation, family-owned business that has been designing and building custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996. The company describes its approach, referred to as the "Riverbend Difference," as centered on listening to each client's vision.

"Every home is as unique as the owner, and listening to each client is a big part of what we do," said Mr. Ben Neely, Owner and Spokesperson at Riverbend Homes. "We are very selective about how many projects we take on at one time, and we are committed to being on site to manage each build every day."

Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB). The company is also a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

The company provides design and build services to clients across the Texas Hill Country and serves residents in communities including Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland. Its service area spans Travis, Williamson, Hays, Blanco, Llano, and Burnet counties.

"The Texas Hill Country has been our home and our focus since 1996," Neely said. "Our goal is to design homes that complement the surrounding landscape and reflect each client's needs."

Past clients have shared their experiences working with the company. Chad F. said: "Ben was incredibly easy to work with. He is professional and consistently offers options to stay within your budget while also delivering a fantastic product. Five years prior we built with a track home builder and this was significantly better. He listened to our needs and was one of the only builders in the area to take on our project! The craftsmanship and quality of this home builder is head and shoulders above the rest. I would build again with Riverbend Homes and can recommend them without reservation."

Dolores S. said: "We recommend Riverbend Homes for your next residence. Ben and Blake have good chemistry and are very approachable and accessible. They have good ideas for making your home match your dreams, while staying within your budget. During these times of volatility, they won't leave you hanging. Wonderful first-time building experience."

Chris C. said: "A builder with integrity that values the customers opinions and needs for the project. It was a great experience working with Riverbend Homes and we love our home."

For custom home project inquiries in the Texas Hill Country, readers may contact Riverbend Homes at (512) 468-0240 or visit https://www.riverbend-homes.com/. Additional company updates are available at https://www.riverbend-homes.com/blog.

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About Riverbend Homes

Riverbend Homes is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

Contact Details:

21413 Vista Estates Drive

Spicewood, TX 78669

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/uDKDGuJWHucGUwac8

Notes to Editors:

• Riverbend Homes serves the following cities and towns: Spicewood, Horseshoe Bay, Briarcliff, Bee Cave, Austin, Marble Falls, Round Mountain, Johnson City, Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, Highland Haven, and Kingsland.

• The company also serves the following counties: Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Blanco County, Llano County, and Burnet County.

• Riverbend Homes is a member of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the Texas Association of Builders (TAB).

• The company is a certified builder with the Austin Energy Green Building Program.

• For additional information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Riverbend Homes at the provided phone number or website. This press release is intended to inform about the completion of the Italian farmhouse project and the company's ongoing dedication to quality home building in the Texas Hill Country.

End of Press Release.

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