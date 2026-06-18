FETC 2027 Announces IT Leaders Featured Speakers as K-12 Cybersecurity Threats Grow and Federal Support Shrinks

FETC 2027, Jan. 26-29

The FETC 2027 IT Leaders Featured Speakers are district leaders who oversee the infrastructure that connects classrooms, secures data, and keeps students safe.

82% of K-12 schools have experienced a cyber incident; keeping networks secure is one of the most pressing challenges in public education. IT leaders are the individuals who keep it all together.” — Jennifer Womble, FETC Chair

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future of Education Technology Conference FETC ) 2027 today announced four Featured Speakers for its IT Leaders track — district technology leaders who have built and defended the infrastructure that keeps classrooms connected, student data protected, and students safe every time they log in."With 82% of K-12 schools having experienced a cyber incident, this is the most urgent challenge in the history of public education. When a cyberattack hits a school, the damage goes far beyond the network. Students lose weeks of instruction, and families lose access to more than academics; they also lose the meals, medical services, and support systems they count on,” said Jennifer Womble, FETC Chair. “IT leaders are left to put it all back together, often without enough resources and now without the federal support that once existed. FETC 2027 is where the leaders solving it come together.”The FETC 2027 IT Leaders Featured Speakers are:Dr. Stacy Hawthorne, Executive Director, EdTech Leaders Alliance / Board Chair, CoSN — a 2024 ISTE 20 to Watch honoree with a doctorate in Educational Technology and CETL and CCRE certifications, Hawthorne brings CoSN's trusted framework directly to the FETC stage, helping IT leaders connect daily decisions to the bigger picture of cybersecurity, AI governance, and digital learning strategy.Amanda Lanicek, Chief Technology Officer, Springtown ISD — a former classroom teacher turned CTO, Lanicek brings a 360-degree view of district technology that most tech leaders don't get. A specialist in K-12 data security and cybersecurity best practices, she is focused on building infrastructure that protects student privacy first — and is a vocal advocate for what real district-vendor partnership should look like.Kris Hagel, Chief Information Officer, Peninsula School District — with two decades helping K-12 districts put technology to work for students and teachers, Hagel is a go-to voice on generative AI in education, cutting through the hype to help leaders move past "AI for AI's sake" toward strategies that protect students and improve outcomes.Dr. Richard Charles, CIO, Denver Public Schools / President & Chief Scientist, Charles Analytics — with more than 24 years leading K-12 technology and a decade in telecom, defense, and tech, Charles brings a rare combination of district leadership and applied research. His current work includes penetration testing in large language models and the equitable advancement of AI in education.The IT Leaders speakers will address several pressing concerns, including cybersecurity, AI governance and infrastructure demands, student data privacy, edtech purchasing decision-making, and practical experiences that K-12 IT leaders urgently need, particularly in light of the recent data breaches across the country. Due to the importance of these topics, additional IT and technology leaders will lead concurrent sessions, roundtables, and hands-on workshops throughout the FETC 2027 IT Leaders track. These sessions will focus on the questions district boards are already asking and the decisions IT leaders must make daily.FETC draws more than 8,000 educators from 1,300-plus districts across all 50 states. FETC 2027 runs January 26–29 in Orlando, FL. Registration is open at fetc.org. IT Leaders track access is included with All-Access and Session+ passes.# # # #About FETCThe Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) ( https://www.fetc.org/ ) ( https://www.fetc.org/ )) is the premier gathering and year-round professional learning network for education technology leaders, innovators, and educators dedicated to achieving measurable results. Through deep-dive seminars, collaborative roundtables, hands-on workshops, and rigorously vetted sessions, FETC equips K-12 leaders and educators with proven strategies and tools for immediate implementation. The event’s expansive exhibit hall showcases more than 450 leading solution providers, while FETC’s collaborations with industry partners and state education technology associations amplify diverse perspectives and foster grassroots innovation.About ArcArc is a B2B events, data, and media platform, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. Founded to redefine business networking, Arc organizes over 120 events a year and operates critical content platforms in HR technology, agriculture and food, financial services, investing, and education technology. Arc has over 300 talented colleagues in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, and Singapore, who create new ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however people need to come together to grow their businesses. Its education brands include District Administration, University Business, District Administration Leadership Institute, Leadhership Network for Women, and the Future of Education Technology Conference.

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