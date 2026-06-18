Governor McKee, Commissioner Infante-Green Spotlight Weekly Attendance Leaders

RHODE ISLAND, June 18 - Published on Thursday, June 18, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – As part of the statewide Attendance Matters RI campaign, today, Governor Dan McKee and Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green recognized Rhode Island schools with the highest weekly attendance and most improved attendance rates across elementary, middle, and high school levels.

The following schools are Rhode Island’s attendance leaders for the week of June 8, 2026*:

Elementary: Sowams Elementary School, Barrington - 98.44% weekly attendance rate

Middle: Barrington Middle School - 97.29% weekly attendance rate

High School: Narragansett High School - 98.22% weekly attendance rate

Special recognition is extended to the following schools for demonstrating the most improved average attendance rates from the previous week:

Elementary: Flora S. Curtis Elementary School, Pawtucket - 3.06% improvement in weekly attendance rate

Middle: Archie R. Cole Middle School, East Greenwich - 8.56% improvement in weekly attendance rate

High School: Charles E. Shea Senior High School, Pawtucket - 9.23% improvement in weekly attendance rate

Governor McKee and Commissioner Infante-Green commend all Rhode Island schools for their continued commitment to student success and consistent attendance.

*As of 6:00 a.m. on June 18, 2026

**Schools with multiple grade levels are categorized by RIDE according to their largest student population.