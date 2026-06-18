Secretary Naig Announces Four Additional Urban Water Quality Projects Across Iowa

Projects in Altoona, Asbury, Des Moines, and Osceola will leverage nearly $3.04 million to improve water quality, strengthen communities, and enhance recreational and educational opportunities

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 18, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced four additional urban water quality projects for 2026, continuing the Department’s multi-phase investment in locally led conservation efforts across Iowa communities. These projects build on the first-round of 2026 urban water quality projects announced in May. The projects will help improve water quality, manage stormwater, reduce nutrient runoff, and provide recreational and educational benefits in communities across the state.

The Department’s investment of $746,517 in these projects in Altoona, Asbury, Des Moines, and Osceola will leverage a total investment of nearly $3.04 million.

“Clean water is non-negotiable, and these projects demonstrate how communities big and small are stepping up to be part of the solution,” said Secretary Naig. “Improving water quality requires a system-wide approach from farm to faucet, and these investments will help reduce runoff, protect local waterways, and create lasting benefits for the people who live, work, and recreate in these communities. We have made tremendous progress through partnerships, innovation, and investments in proven practices, but there is no finish line when it comes to conservation because there is always more work to do. By continuing to support locally led projects, we can keep building momentum and delivering cleaner water for future generations.”

Urban water quality projects utilize proven conservation practices such as wetlands, bioretention cells, bioswales, permeable pavement, native plantings, stormwater ponds, and more. These practices help capture and treat runoff, reduce flooding risks, improve infiltration, and protect downstream waterways, while also enhancing wildlife habitat, expanding recreational opportunities, and improving quality of life in communities across Iowa.

To receive state cost-share funding from IDALS, projects must include strong local partnerships as well as education and outreach components that help raise awareness and encourage broader adoption of conservation practices.

Since 2015, IDALS has invested over $19 million in urban conservation efforts, supporting 146 projects statewide in partnership with local communities and stakeholders. These state investments have leveraged more than $55 million in additional contributions from public and private partners, accelerating progress toward the goals outlined in the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy.

Altoona

Caring Hands Outreach Center – Caring Hands Stormwater Demonstration Site and Garden

IDALS Investment: $100,000

Caring Hands Outreach Center has developed plans for an ADA-accessible community garden to grow produce that will supplement the food pantry serving Eastern Polk County. The project will include an onsite rainwater harvesting system to capture and store stormwater for irrigation. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening communities through innovation, accessibility, and responsible land use.

Asbury

City of Asbury – Meadows Stormwater Improvements Phase I

IDALS Investment: $196,517

The City of Asbury will enhance two ponds within the Meadows Golf Course to treat runoff from a 112-acre drainage area that includes agricultural fields, golf course green space, and impervious surfaces. The improvements will reduce erosion, capture sediment, and limit nutrient pollution before it reaches Catfish Creek and eventually the Mississippi River. The project will also serve as an example of golf course-based water quality improvement practices.

Des Moines

City of Des Moines Parks and Recreation – Birdland Park Master Plan Improvements Phase 1B

IDALS Investment: $150,000

The Birdland Park Master Plan is advancing with improvements focused on water quality, ecological, and recreational enhancements. This phase includes bioretention cells to treat stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces in the park prior to entering the Des Moines River, a vital drinking water source. This phase will also include native riparian and savanna seeding to stabilize soil, reduce pollutants, and provide habitat for pollinators and wildlife.

Osceola

City of Osceola – Q Pond and Grade Lake WQI

IDALS Investment: $300,000

The City of Osceola is continuing to make water quality improvements in the Q Pond and Grade Lake watersheds. This next phase of improvements will include a stormwater wetland and a pre-treatment forebay to treat stormwater prior to discharging to Q Pond. The Q Pond practices will improve water quality, provide recreational value to the Q Pond City Park, and serve as an educational resource to the adjacent Clarke Community Schools. Grade Lake will have forebays added at the north end to capture sediment prior to stormwater entering the lake.

Additional urban water quality project announcements are expected as more agreements are finalized. Learn more about urban conservation in Iowa by visiting CleanWaterIowa.org.