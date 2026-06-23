Fasoo AI Highlights the Need for Data-Centric Security to Govern Healthcare AI Adoption

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL , SOUTH KOREA, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Fasoo AI, a leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, helps healthcare organizations address the growing governance challenges in securing sensitive information across increasingly distributed and AI-driven environments.

Healthcare and life sciences organizations are rapidly integrating AI into clinical decision support, medical imaging analysis, drug discovery, patient engagement, and administrative workflows. While these technologies offer significant benefits, they also create new risks as sensitive information moves across cloud platforms, AI systems, research environments, and external collaboration networks.

“Healthcare organizations are operating in an environment where sensitive data flows freely across AI workflows, well beyond traditional system boundaries,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo AI. “We aim to provide healthcare enterprises with the governance infrastructure to operate consistently and with confidence in that environment.”

Many healthcare organizations continue to rely on security models primarily designed to protect networks, applications, and infrastructure. While these controls remain important, they often provide limited governance once data is copied, shared, or transferred into external and AI-enabled environments. As AI adoption expands, healthcare leaders are recognizing the need to establish governance directly at the data level rather than relying solely on perimeter-based controls.

Fasoo AI advocates a data-centric security approach that embeds protection, access controls, visibility, and governance directly into sensitive information. By maintaining persistent protection and policy enforcement wherever data travels, healthcare organizations can better manage AI-related data exposure, strengthen compliance readiness, and support secure collaboration across complex healthcare ecosystems.

To operationalize this approach, Fasoo AI delivers integrated capabilities that help healthcare organizations establish visibility into sensitive data, maintain persistent protection, govern AI-related data exposure, support secure collaboration, and strengthen audit readiness.

• Fasoo Data Radar (FDR) helps discover and classify sensitive healthcare data, establishing visibility into regulated and high-value information assets across structured and unstructured environments.

• Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) offers persistent file-level protection and granular access control, maintaining governance after data moves beyond originating systems.

• Fasoo AI-R DLP governs AI-related data exposure by monitoring and controlling sensitive healthcare data across prompts, AI interactions, and analytics workflows.

• Wrapsody eCo supports secure external collaboration with downstream visibility and governance continuity across distributed healthcare ecosystems.

• Fasoo Integrated Log Manager (FILM) supports compliance readiness, operational oversight, and incident response through continuous activity monitoring and operational traceability.

Drawing on more than two decades of expertise in protecting highly sensitive enterprise information, Fasoo AI enables healthcare and life sciences organizations to accelerate AI innovation while maximizing the value of AI investments through robust data governance.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/white-papers/securing-healthcare-data-in-the-age-of-ai-transformation/.

About Fasoo AI:

Fasoo AI delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/.

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