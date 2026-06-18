HGTV’s 'Rock the Block' Homes Hit the Las Vegas Luxury Market

Inside Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner’s winning home

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the nationally televised finale of HGTV’s “Rock the Block,” the four luxury homes built by Las Vegas luxury builder Landon Miller Homes have officially hit the market, offering buyers a rare opportunity to own a piece of television history. Each residence is represented by realtor Joe Fann of huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency.The residences served as the foundation for Season 7 of HGTV’s “Rock the Block,” where celebrity designers transformed each property with bold concepts, elevated interiors and resort-style amenities. Filmed entirely in Las Vegas, the season placed a national spotlight on the city’s growing luxury housing market and design-forward lifestyle.Each of the four fully furnished homes are now listed for $3.4 million and located in northwest Las Vegas:• 8595 Stange Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129• 8585 Stange Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129• 8575 Stange Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129• 8565 Stange Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129“Being selected as the official homebuilder for ‘Rock the Block’ was an incredible opportunity to showcase not only our homes, but the future of luxury living in Las Vegas on a national stage,” said Landon Miller, founder and owner of Landon Miller Homes. “Each home has its own personality and design story, and it is exciting to have these one-of-a-kind properties on the market.”The homes each reflect a distinct design vision brought to life by the show’s competing teams:The residence at 8595 Stange Ave., titled “Modern Hacienda” and designed by Scott McGillivray and Brooke Hogan, blends modern hacienda architecture with contemporary luxury, featuring monumental limestone walls, warm wood flooring, a chef’s kitchen with prep kitchen and a resort-style backyard complete with a rectangular pool and integrated fire pit.At 8585 Stange Ave., titled “Livable Luxe,” hospitality expert Taniya Nayak and Drew Lachey created a dramatic retreat defined by moody interiors, sculptural stone arches, a hidden speakeasy concealed behind a wine room and a fully completed outdoor entertainment space.The home located at 8575 Stange Ave., titled “Comfortable Elegance” and designed by Mina Starsiak Hawk and Vernon Davis, embraces airy finishes, soaring ceilings, a glass-enclosed lounge and a signature dual circular pool design, alongside a converted RV garage ADU perfect for guests.Crowned the winning home of Season 7, 8565 Stange Ave., titled “Smoky Sexy” and designed by Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner, features dramatic dark wood paneling, a 14-person dining banquette and a transformed RV garage converted into a luxury spa retreat with a sauna, cold plunge and gym.To celebrate the finale and allow the public to experience the homes firsthand, Landon Miller Homes also hosted a “Rock the Block” Block Party Weekend Open House. That welcomed approximately 2,000 attendees for tours of all four homes while raising funds and awareness for HomeAid of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.Known for its highly customized approach and attention to detail, Landon Miller Homes continues to shape the luxury residential landscape through innovative architecture, indoor-outdoor living concepts and lifestyle-driven design tailored to today’s buyers.For more information on the four “Rock the Block” residences, visit https://landonmillerhomes.com/ ABOUT LANDON MILLER HOMESLandon Miller Homes is a Las Vegas-based luxury homebuilder known for creating architecturally distinctive residences that blend innovative design and attention to detail with elevated functionality and lifestyle-focused living. With a reputation for craftsmanship, innovation and customization, the company continues to redefine luxury living throughout Southern Nevada. For more information, visit https://landonmillerhomes.com/

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