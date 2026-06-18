CULTURE CREATORS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF IMPACTING CULTURE WITH HIP HOP BEAUTY CIRCA 1973 AT THE BEVERLY HILTON

Honoring the women who shaped Hip-Hop’s visual legacy, this immersive beauty experience arrives as Moët Hennessy returns for Culture Creators 10th Awards Brunch

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Culture Creators celebrates its 10th anniversary of honoring the innovators, tastemakers, and visionaries who shape culture, the organization will present Hip Hop Beauty, an immersive exhibition and beauty experience taking place June 25-29, 2026, at The Beverly Hilton during BET Awards Weekend.Powered by presenting sponsors Hello Beautiful and Hip-Hop Wired, and produced in partnership with Hip Hop Beauty Circa 1973, Ashunta Sheriff Beauty, THEBO, and Mshaka Media, the activation celebrates the foundational influence of Black women on Hip-Hop's visual identity, beauty standards, and cultural impact.Curated by award-winning creative producer and author Thembisa S. Mshaka and celebrity makeup artist and beauty entrepreneur Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks, Hip Hop Beauty will feature a five-day photography exhibition from June 25-29 honoring the women whose creativity, style, and influence helped define generations of Hip-Hop culture. The exhibit, on display throughout the weekend in The Beverly Hilton lobby, will showcase celebrity photography from Keith Major, Mazi Smazi, and Stacy Gray, with works available for purchase."Culture Creators has spent the last decade celebrating the people behind culture's biggest moments," said Joi Brown, Founder and CEO of Culture Creators. "As we commemorate this milestone year, Hip Hop Beauty shines a light on the women whose contributions helped shape the look, feel, and global influence of Hip-Hop while creating an unforgettable experience for BET Awards Weekend.""We are honored to welcome Culture Creators back to The Beverly Hilton as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Innovators & Leaders Awards Brunch," said David Ecija, General Manager of The Beverly Hilton. "Over the years, the organization has brought together influential voices shaping culture across industries. We're proud to host this occasion, including a photography exhibition celebrating the legacy of women in hip hop, and we look forward to recognizing the leaders and innovators whose work continues to drive meaningful change."Guests are invited to visit the Hip Hop Beauty Bar in the Wilshire Tower of The Beverly Hilton throughout the weekend for complimentary beauty touch-ups, product discovery, premium gifting, refreshments, content capture moments, and exclusive programming.Weekend highlights include:• Friday, June 26 (4 PM – 8 PM): Creatives In Conversation Author Aliya S. King moderates Founders Panel of exhibiting artists and innovators shaping the future of beauty and cultural preservation at 6PM.• Saturday, June 27 (9 AM – 6 PM): Beauty and hair touch-ups, terrace views and refreshments.• Sunday, June 28 (10 AM – 2 PM): Meet Stacy Gray,hair artist, educator, and founder of luxury braiding care line THEBO, plus glam touch-ups and Hip Hop Beauty lobby exhibition on view.The activation serves as a centerpiece of Culture Creators' 10th Anniversary celebration leading into the 10th Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch, where industry leaders including Janelle James, Andrew Hawkins, Jermaine Dupri, Suzanne DePasse, Jason Lee, Druski, and Bethann Hardison will be recognized for their extraordinary contributions to culture.Returning as official spirits partner, Moët Hennessy will help elevate the invite only Culture Creators Brunch experience with premium hospitality and custom cocktails featuring SirDavis American Whisky, Hennessy, Volcán De Mi Tierra Tequila, and Chandon Spritz. The partnership also supports the Culture Creators HBCU+ Scholarship Fund, which provides educational opportunities and resources to the next generation of creators, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders.For more information, please follow @officialhiphopbeauty and @theculturecreators on Instagram for updates and programming announcements.ABOUT CULTURE CREATORSCulture Creators is a global platform, agency and foundation operating at the intersection of culture and community building. Through its signature events, strategic partnerships, foundation programming, youth leadership initiatives and private membership experiences, Culture Creators recognizes and empowers the innovators, executives, artists, entrepreneurs and founders shaping the future of culture.ABOUT THE BEVERLY HILTONFor over 70 years, The Beverly Hilton has remained one of Los Angeles’ most storied and beloved landmarks, a place where time is savored and where Anything is Possible. Founded in 1955 by legendary hotelier Conrad Hilton, the hotel is owned by Cain International and managed by Hilton. It has long been woven into the fabric of Los Angeles’ cultural life, drawing Hollywood’s most celebrated names to its halls for generations of unforgettable galas and landmark events. At the heart of it all, its renowned International Ballroom anchors more than 45,000 square feet of versatile indoor and outdoor event space, hosting some of the world’s most prestigious gatherings, from the Golden Globes and the Oscar Nominee Luncheon to the Pre-GRAMMYs Gala and the Milken Institute Global Conference. Positioned at the famed intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards, the property offers sweeping views of the city skyline and rolling hills, seamlessly blending the sun-drenched ease of California living with the timeless allure of Hollywood glamour.ABOUT MOËT HENNESSYMoët Hennessy is the Wines and Spirits division of LVMH, which also owns renowned wine estates through "LVMH Vins d'Exception". Moët Hennessy is a group of twenty-eight Maisons, internationally recognized for the richness of their terroirs, the quality of their products and the craftsmanship with which they are created. For many years, Moët Hennessy has been committed to its environmental and social program, Living Soils Living Together. Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Armand de Brignac, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Chandon, Château d'Esclans, Château Galoupet, Cheval des Andes, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Cravan, Dom Pérignon, Eminente, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Krug, Mercier, Minuty, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Ruinart, SirDavis, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcán de mi Tierra, Woodinville.

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