PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: The Alamance County Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on the following date: Monday, June 22nd, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. This meeting will take place at the Alamance County Historic Courthouse, located at 1 SE Court Square, Graham, NC 27253.
The purpose of the meeting is to hold a joint meeting with the Alamance-Burlington Board of Education pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 115C-431, to discuss the 2026-2027 budget for the Alamance Burlington School System, as adopted by the Alamance County Board of Commissioners on June 15, 2026.
This 18th day of June 2026.
Jenni Brown, Clerk to the Board
Alamance County Board of Commissioners
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Board of Commissioners Notice of Special Joint Meeting for June 22, 2026
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