Creating Jobs in Lawrence County: Governor Shapiro Secures $6.5 Million Investment from Ezeflow USA-Flowline to Expand Manufacturing Operations, Creating 30 New Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing $210,000 to support the pipe fitting manufacturer’s growth in New Castle. Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating over 24,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across Pennsylvania. This announcement further points to the Shapiro Administration’s successful strategy to drive economic growth, create jobs, and position the Commonwealth as a national leader in manufacturing.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $6.5 million investment from pipe fitting manufacturer Ezeflow USA-Flowline to expand operations in Lawrence County. The Commonwealth is investing $210,000 in the project, which will create 30 new jobs over the next four years and retain 81 existing, full-time positions.

Ezeflow USA-Flowline will add 20,000 square feet to its existing facility at 1400 New Butler Road in New Castle. The new addition is a facility to support critical Navy and commercial nuclear components to help support the company’s contract with the United States Navy.

“Pennsylvania’s skilled workforce, strong manufacturing base, and strategic location make the Commonwealth a prime destination for private sector growth and investment,” said Governor Shapiro. “Through our Economic Development Strategy, we are making targeted investments, cutting permitting wait times, supporting business growth, and creating the conditions for companies to succeed, helping us compete for jobs and investment while building a stronger economy for all Pennsylvanians.”

Coordinated by the Governor’s BusinessPA team, Ezeflow USA-Flowline received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $210,000 Pennsylvania First grant.

“Ezeflow USA-Flowline’s expansion is the kind of investment Pennsylvania is working to attract and support,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This project will create new jobs, strengthen a key manufacturing operation, and reinforce Lawrence County’s role in Pennsylvania’s industrial economy.”

Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy is a targeted plan designed to help Pennsylvania win and become a national leader in economic development, innovation, and job creation. Manufacturing is one of the key industries outlined in the strategy that will help Pennsylvania build on its competitive advantages and create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

Ezeflow USA-Flowline is a global manufacturer of stainless, nickel, and aluminum butt weld fittings which service the Oil & Gas, Chemical, Defense, and Aerospace markets. They are also a critical Level 1 supplier for U.S Navy Submarine and Aircraft construction.

“Lawrence County and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have been a great partner for Ezeflow USA-Flowline,” said Jeff Burns, President, Ezeflow USA Flowline. “Flowline has been a foundational manufacturing business for over 85 years, and we are very fortunate to have a community partner that can help us rapidly expand. We are excited to grow our manufacturing product line to support the needs of the US Navy and beyond.”

“As a long-time Lawrence County employer, Ezeflow USA-Flowline already plays an important role in our manufacturing sector and local economy,” said Diane Richardson, Assistant Director, Economic Development, Forward Lawrence. “This new investment reinforces the company’s commitment to our community, confidence in our workforce, and dedication to growing its operations in Lawrence County.”

Shapiro Administration’s Progress to Grow Pennsylvania’s Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

From day one, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on delivering results for the people of Pennsylvania — and it’s working.

In every corner of the Commonwealth, businesses are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from Nokia in Lehigh County, Kurt J. Lesker in Allegheny and Centre Counties, Vylor in Delaware County, Bonduelle in Philadelphia, Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, WebFX in Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating over 24,000 new jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy , based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

, based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. Last year, according to a new analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth

, the Commonwealth ranked third in the nation for job growth Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.”

— the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 proposed budget builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. The Pennsylvania First Program, which connects businesses with trained workers and supports job retention and capital investments, will receive an additional $10 million in the Governor’s proposed budget, for a total of $38 million.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget in brief.

For more information about DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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