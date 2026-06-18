Six Mount Zion Road Closure at I-64 Overpass Extended into Summer 2026 for Added Utility Work

JAMES CITY COUNTY — The temporary closure of Six Mount Zion Road at I-64 between Mount Laurel Road and La Grange Parkway is expected to continue into summer 2026 to allow for additional gas utility relocation work at this location. The closure was implemented in September 2025 and was originally anticipated to remain in place through spring 2026 to support bridge widening as part of the I-64 Gap Widening Segment C Project.

The bridge widening and roadway work included in the original project scope remain on schedule; however, VDOT and its project partners are coordinating additional utility relocation work recently requested by the local gas utility. With Six Mount Zion Road already closed at the I-64 overpass, completing the requested gas line relocation during the existing closure provides the safest and most efficient opportunity for utility crews to perform the work while helping reduce the need for additional long-term closures at this location in the future. Utility crews began work earlier this month.

During the closure, signed detours remain in place directing motorists to Barhamsville Road (Route 30) via either Fieldstone Parkway or La Grange Parkway. No I-64 ramps are impacted by this closure.

All work is weather- and schedule-dependent; therefore, this schedule is subject to change.

Before hitting the road, consider using VDOT's free 511 Virginia traffic tools, or the free 511-integrated Waze GPS app, to check for the most up-to-date road and travel conditions. VDOT's 511Virginia website and mobile app offer information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather-related impacts and more.

The I-64 Gap Widening projects have been divided into three segments labeled Segments A, B and C, with each being constructed as an operationally independent project to enhance connectivity between Richmond and Hampton Roads. The collective objective involves improving congestion and safety in this corridor by widening approximately 29 miles of travel lanes, adding a 12-foot-wide third lane and 10-foot-wide paved shoulders in both directions. The I-64 corridor within these project areas currently only provides two lanes in each direction and links to sections at both ends that have three travel lanes — hence, this corridor has been deemed "the gap."

Estimated to be completed as early as late 2027, the Segment C project includes 9 miles of I-64 roadway widening and pavement rehabilitation; the repair, rehabilitation and widening of two bridges on I-64 east and west over Six Mount Zion Road; as well as paving the Lightfoot Park and Ride lot in York County. Additional work includes the installation of overhead signage and advanced traffic management technology systems, sound barrier walls, retaining walls, and storm drainage box culverts and pipes.

For more information on the I-64 Gap Segment C Project, please visit:

https://www.vdot.virginia.gov/projects/hampton-roads-district/i-64-gap-segment-c-widening/