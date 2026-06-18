Mazda South Unveils Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Select New Mazda Models

Mazda owners enjoy exceptional engineering and reliability. Our Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty takes that confidence even further by protecting customers for the entire duration of their ownership” — General Manager

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Mazda South, one of Georgia’s fastest‑growing Mazda destinations, today announced the launch of its Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty, now included on select eligible new vehicles at no additional cost. This long‑term protection program reinforces ALM’s commitment to delivering unmatched value, transparency, and peace of mind for Mazda owners throughout South Atlanta and beyond.

The ALM Included Lifetime Warranty provides coverage for the most essential components that keep a vehicle moving — including the engine, transmission, drive axle, and internally lubricated parts — for as long as the customer owns the vehicle. This benefit is offered free of charge, requires no special enrollment, and is honored nationwide through a broad network of certified repair facilities.

“Drivers want long‑term confidence in their new vehicle, and ALM Mazda South is proud to deliver exactly that,” said the ALM Mazda South management team. “Mazda owners already enjoy exceptional engineering and reliability. Our Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty takes that confidence even further by protecting customers for the entire duration of their ownership.”

The warranty applies to a wide selection of eligible new Mazda models, including popular favorites such as the Mazda3, Mazda CX‑30, Mazda CX‑5, Mazda CX‑50, and Mazda CX‑90, along with additional qualifying inventory. Customers can shop with assurance knowing that ALM Mazda South stands behind every eligible vehicle with long‑term protection designed to reduce unexpected repair costs and enhance ownership value.

ALM Mazda South continues to expand its reputation as a customer‑first dealership offering competitive pricing, a transparent buying experience, and one of the region’s strongest selections of Mazda vehicles. The addition of the Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty further strengthens ALM’s mission to deliver premium benefits without premium costs.

Included Lifetime Powertrain Warranty — Key Benefits:

Free with eligible new vehicles — no added cost, no hidden fees

Coverage for as long as you own the vehicle

Nationwide protection at participating service centers

Engine, transmission, and drive axle components included

No complicated enrollment — coverage activates automatically at purchase

Backed by ALM’s trusted service and customer‑first philosophy

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the ALM Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty?

The warranty provides long‑term coverage for essential powertrain components — including the engine, transmission, and drive axle — for as long as you own your eligible vehicle.

2. Is there any cost for the warranty?

No. The Lifetime Powertrain Warranty is included free with qualifying new vehicles at ALM Mazda South.

3. Which vehicles qualify?

Most new Mazda models qualify. Eligibility is determined at the time of purchase.

4. How long does the coverage last?

Coverage lasts for the entire duration of your ownership. It is non‑transferable.

5. Where can I use the warranty?

The warranty is honored nationwide at participating certified repair facilities.

6. What maintenance is required?

Customers must follow the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule to keep the warranty active.

7. Do I need to sign up or enroll?

No enrollment is required. Coverage begins automatically when you purchase an eligible vehicle.

8. What is NOT covered?

Non‑powertrain components, wear‑and‑tear items, and damage caused by neglect or misuse are not covered. Full details are provided at the dealership.

If you want to contact our dealership or visit and ask about this product please see us at 7261 Jonesboro Road, Morrow, GA 30260 or call Sales: 678-501-7692.

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