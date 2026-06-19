BizCloud Experts Launches Catalyst Learning Center — A Complete Training and Certification Hub for the Modern Enterprise

BCE combines Pearson VUE authorized testing, validated APN Training Partner status, and flexible enterprise learning space under one roof

Technology is changing faster than ever, and skill building has become a strategic imperative for enterprises & individuals. Catalyst LC @ BCE bridges the gap between trainers and learners.” — Nagesh Kunamneni

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BizCloud Experts today announced the launch of the Catalyst Learning Center, a purpose-built training and professional certification facility serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. The center includes an Authorized Pearson VUE Testing Center, making it the only combined training-and-testing destination of its kind in Lewisville — purpose-built to close the skills gap facing today’s technology-driven enterprises.“Technology is changing faster than ever, and skill building has become a strategic imperative for enterprises. With the Catalyst Learning Center, BizCloud Experts is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between trainers and learners — delivering a seamless pathway from instruction to certification that organizations across North Texas can depend on.”— Nagesh Kunamneni, CEO, BizCloud ExpertsLocated at 417 Oakbend Drive, Suite 180, Lewisville, Texas 75067, the Catalyst Learning Center removes a long-standing challenge in workforce development: separating training delivery from certification testing.The facility provides a single location where students can train, test, and earn certifications.Catalyst Learning Center also enables SMBs, enterprise learning and training departments, and independent trainers across the DFW Metroplex to launch and deliver courses without investing in classroom space, training technology, or testing infrastructure.By handling the facilities, technology, and testing environment, Catalyst allows organizations and trainers to focus on what they do best—teaching, upskilling, and developing talent.The Catalyst Learning Center @ BCE features:* Professional training and conference room space for up to ten students* High-speed Wi-Fi and modern AV/technology infrastructure* An Authorized Pearson VUE Testing Center with secure, proctored exam delivery* Certification coverage across IT, cloud computing, cybersecurity, project management, real estate, healthcare, finance, and more* Flexible rental options for training companies, independent instructors, and corporate L&D teams* On-site testing immediately following instructor-led training sessionsAPN Training Partner & AWS Skill Builder:As an Amazon Partner Network (APN) Training Partner, BizCloud Experts brings an added layer of credibility to the Catalyst Learning Center’s cloud education offerings. This designation, combined with the AWS Skill Builder program partnership, delivers self-paced courses, hands-on labs, practice assessments, and role-based learning paths spanning cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning — creating a fully credentialed pathway from learning to AWS Certification.Designed for SMB and Enterprise Workforce Development The BCE Catalyst Learning Center is built to support:* Corporate training initiatives and technology upskilling programs* Technical bootcamps and cloud certification pathways* Workforce development and continuing education programs* Freelance Training providers seeking a turnkey facility with built-in testing capabilities* Testing for Individuals pursuing AWS, cybersecurity, project management, real estate and other industry certificationsTo schedule a Pearson VUE certification exam, visit pearsonvue.com and search for BizCloud Experts by address, city, or ZIP code:417 Oakbend Drive, Suite 180 | Lewisville, TX 75067 | ZIP: 75067For training room rentals, corporate program inquiries, or to learn more about the Catalyst Learning Center, contact Lauren Carle at (214) 206-8976 / lauren.carle@bizcloudexperts.com. For Generic enquires send email to bizdev@bizcloudexperts.comBizCloud Experts is a leading cloud consulting and technology solutions provider specializing in cloud transformation, managed services, cybersecurity, data and AI, workforce enablement, and digital innovation. Through strategic partnerships and deep technical expertise, BizCloud Experts helps organizations accelerate modernization initiatives and achieve measurable business outcomes.

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