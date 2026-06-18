Hess III Consulting and the AzBHPA Announce Partnership to Strengthen Behavioral Health Organizations Statewide

New collaboration delivers consulting discounts, co-branded education, and growth resources to Arizona's behavioral health provider community.

Behavioral health providers in Arizona are doing essential work, and deserve access to consulting resources that can help them operate more effectively” — Robert Hess III, CEO of Hess III Consulting

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hess III Consulting, LLC , a Phoenix-based management consulting firm, and the Arizona Behavioral Health Providers Association (AzBHPA), a nonprofit membership association serving behavioral health providers across Arizona, have entered into a formal Strategic Partnership Agreement, effective immediately.The partnership is designed to deliver measurable value to AzBHPA's member organizations — including outpatient treatment centers, residential behavioral health facilities, inpatient psychiatric providers, private practice clinicians, and non-emergency transportation providers — by connecting them with expert consulting services at preferential rates.A Partnership Built for Behavioral Health ProvidersAzBHPA was founded to advocate for and educate Arizona's behavioral health provider community, working directly with the Arizona Legislature, ADHS, AHCCCS, Regional Behavioral Health Authorities (RBHAs), and other governmental agencies. Its mission is to ensure fair and equitable regulation of behavioral health services and to equip providers with the knowledge, resources, and community they need to thrive.Hess III Consulting brings deep expertise in strategy and planning, business growth and development, LEAN operations, regulatory compliance, and quality management — areas that are increasingly critical for behavioral health organizations navigating a rapidly evolving policy, reimbursement, and regulatory environment."Behavioral health providers in Arizona are doing essential work, and they deserve access to consulting resources that can help them operate more effectively, grow sustainably, and remain compliant in a complex regulatory landscape," said Robert Hess III, CEO of Hess III Consulting. "This partnership with AzBHPA is a natural fit — we're both committed to the success of Arizona's behavioral health community.""Our members are owners, clinicians, and administrators who wear many hats," said Ernest Amponsah, Chairman & President of AzBHPA. "Connecting them with trusted, experienced consultants at partner rates is exactly the kind of tangible membership benefit we set out to provide. We're proud to welcome Hess III Consulting as a strategic partner."What This Partnership Means for AzBHPA MembersUnder the terms of the agreement, AzBHPA member organizations will receive: Complimentary access to monthly trainings Exclusive training for AzBHP members Complimentary consultation with technical assistance included Complimentary cross promotional opportunities Co-branded thought leadership Discounts on all Hess III Consulting services and fees including: strategy, business development, LEAN operations, regulatory compliance, quality management and artificial intelligence development.About Hess III Consulting, LLCHess III Consulting is a Phoenix-based management consulting firm specializing in strategy and planning, business growth, LEAN operational improvement, regulatory compliance, and quality management. The firm works with organizations across the health and human services sector to build stronger, more effective operations. Learn more at hess3.com.About the Arizona Behavioral Health Providers Association (AzBHPA)AzBHPA is a nonprofit membership association that advocates for and educates behavioral health providers across Arizona, including residential facilities, outpatient treatment centers, inpatient psychiatric providers, private practice clinicians, and transportation providers. AzBHPA works closely with state agencies and legislative bodies to ensure fair, equitable regulation of behavioral health services. Learn more at azbhpa.org.Media ContactHess III Consulting, LLCRobert Hess III, CEO480-559-1051 | robert@hess3.com | hess3.comArizona Behavioral Health Providers AssociationErnest Amponsah, Chairman & President224-595-0112 | admin@azbhpa.org | azbhpa.org

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