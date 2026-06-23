Deep Sentinel Appoints Security Industry Veteran Jonathan Adams as Chief Revenue Officer

Jon Adams joins Deep Sentinel as CRO

Security industry veteran Jonathan Adams joins Deep Sentinel as Chief Revenue Officer to scale growth and expand its channel partner business.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Sentinel, the leader in proactive AI-powered security, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Adams as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), a key addition to the executive team as the company accelerates growth across its residential, commercial, and channel partner businesses.

Adams brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the electronic security industry, spanning sales, operations, monitoring services, and product management. His career spans executive leadership positions in sales, operations, monitoring services, and product management, providing him with a unique perspective on the evolving needs of dealers, integrators, monitoring providers, and end users.

Most recently, Adams served as Vice President of Sales for Digital Monitoring Products (DMP), where he led sales efforts across North America and helped drive double-digit revenue growth. Prior to DMP, he held senior leadership roles with industry-leading organizations, including SimpliSafe and Rapid Response Monitoring, where he played key roles in building and scaling some of the industry's largest monitoring operations.

"Jonathan's deep industry expertise, customer-first mindset, and extensive experience leading both sales and operational organizations make him an ideal addition to our executive team," said David Selinger, Founder and CEO of Deep Sentinel. "As we continue to redefine security through AI-powered technology and live guard intervention, Jonathan's leadership will help accelerate our growth as well as expand and strengthen our relationships with dealers, partners, and customers."

Throughout his career, Adams has been recognized for his ability to transform organizations, build strong customer relationships, and create scalable strategies. His experience spans intrusion detection, access control, video surveillance, monitoring services, cloud-based security solutions, and recurring revenue business models.

"I am honored to join Deep Sentinel at such an exciting stage of growth," said Adams. "The company's combination of AI-powered technology and real-time human intervention creates a truly differentiated approach to security. I'm excited to work alongside our team, dealer partners, and customers as we continue expanding our reach and helping prevent crime before it happens."

Deep Sentinel has emerged as one of the industry's most innovative security companies by combining advanced AI-powered analytics with live security professionals who can intervene in real time when suspicious activity is detected. This proactive approach helps prevent incidents before they escalate, delivering a new standard in security protection for businesses and homeowners alike.

About Deep Sentinel

Deep Sentinel is redefining security through a unique combination of artificial intelligence, intelligent cameras, and live guard intervention. The company's mission is to stop crime before it happens by enabling real-time assessment and intervention when threats are detected. Through is nationwide Authorized Channel Partner Program, Deep Sentinel serves residential and commercial customers across the United States through its innovative security platform.

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