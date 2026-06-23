Helping Hands Orillia Honoured with 2026 Canadian Choice Award in Home Care Providers Category

Canadian Choice Award recognizes Helping Hands, Orillia for over 50 years of compassionate home care, community impact, and service innovation.

Receiving this award is a tremendous honour and a reflection of the dedication our team brings to the community every day.” — Kristen Corbiere

ORILLIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Hands, Orillia , a long-standing provider of home and community support services, has been named a 2026 Canadian Choice Award winner in the Home Care Providers category. This recognition highlights the organization’s commitment to compassionate, client-centred care and its ongoing innovation in supporting seniors and adults with disabilities.Founded in 1972, Helping Hands, Orillia has been a cornerstone of the community for over five decades, delivering essential services that empower individuals to live independently in their own homes. Through the combined efforts of dedicated staff and volunteers, the organization provides reliable and personalized care to clients across Orillia and the surrounding region.“At Helping Hands, our mission has always been to support individuals with dignity, compassion, and respect,” said Kristen Corbiere, Director of Quality, Performance and Special Projects at Helping Hands, Orillia. “Receiving this award is a tremendous honour and a reflection of the dedication our team brings to the community every day.”What sets Helping Hands, Orillia apart is its focus on innovation and operational excellence. By leveraging technology to enhance scheduling, communication, and care coordination, the organization ensures services are both efficient and tailored to individual client needs. This approach, combined with rigorous training and best practices, allows the team to deliver high-quality, seamless care consistently.Winning the Canadian Choice Award represents a meaningful milestone for the organization.“This recognition validates the hard work and innovative spirit of our staff and volunteers,” Corbiere added. “It reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional care and motivates us to continue striving for the highest standards.”The award has strengthened Helping Hands’ reputation within the community, reinforcing trust among clients, families, and partners. It has also elevated the organization’s profile within the broader health and community care sector, highlighting its role as a trusted, community-centred provider.Helping Hands, Orillia’s impact extends well beyond individual care services. The organization plays a vital role in promoting independence, health, and community connection. Through a partnership with the local food bank, the team delivers over 400 complimentary meals each week to older adults facing food insecurity, directly supporting their well-being. In addition, Helping Hands collaborates with provincial partners to implement innovative digital strategies that streamline care delivery and improve outcomes across the region.Over the past year, the organization achieved a significant milestone with the development and launch of its new 10-year Strategic Plan. Built through an extensive and inclusive engagement process involving clients, caregivers, staff, volunteers, and community leaders, the plan outlines a forward-looking vision grounded in both community needs and system priorities.Structured around four key pillars—People Powered, Navigating Care Together, Measured Impact, and Innovate to Elevate—the Strategic Plan provides a clear roadmap for strengthening the workforce, enhancing partnerships, and delivering coordinated, high-quality care. With a strong focus on accountability and measurable outcomes, Helping Hands is well-positioned to adapt to evolving needs while continuing to deliver meaningful impact.Looking ahead, the organization remains committed to sustainable growth, service innovation, and maintaining the highest standards of care for the community it serves.“Our goal is to continue building on our legacy while adapting to meet the changing needs of our community,” said Corbiere. “We are proud to play a role in supporting independence and improving quality of life for those we serve.”With a history rooted in compassion and a future focused on innovation, Helping Hands, Orillia continues to set a strong example within the home care sector.A Celebration of Excellence in Canadian BusinessesCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact, honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most. The organization is driven by a passion for supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them gain meaningful recognition within their communities.With a growing national presence and an expanding vision, the Canadian Choice Award continues to evolve its platform to better serve both businesses and consumers. The organization is actively exploring new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement, strengthening community connections, and creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses to grow and be discovered.About Helping Hands, OrilliaHelping Hands, Orillia is a non-profit organization based in Orillia, Ontario, providing home and community support services for seniors and adults with disabilities. Founded in 1972, the organization is dedicated to helping individuals live independently with dignity through personalized, client-centred care. Supported by a team of staff and volunteers, Helping Hands delivers a range of services designed to promote health, independence, and community connection. Known for its innovative approach, strong partnerships, and commitment to operational excellence, the organization continues to play a vital role in enhancing the quality of life across Orillia and the surrounding region.Helping Hands, Orillia Social LinksWebsite: https://www.helpinghandsorillia.ca Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HelpingHandsOrillia LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/helping-hands-orillia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/helpinghandsorillia

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