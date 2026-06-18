Infinite AV Solutions, ClearLink Communications and i-AVPRO Announce Merger to Form a Technology Integration Powerhouse

Partners, Gregory Frasca and Daniel Tapolow, of i-AVPRO.

Infinite AV Solutions, ClearLink Communications & i-AVPRO announced the successful consummation of a strategic merger that unifies 3 NJ based technology firms.

This powerful combination of advanced Audio/Video, In-Building Wireless, Security, and technologies, backed by a dedicated team, positions us in one of the hottest growth markets in New Jersey.” — Gregory Frasca

LITTLE SILVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinite Audio Video Solutions, ClearLink Communications and i-AVPRO announced today the successful consummation of a strategic merger that unifies three New Jersey based technology firms into a single, integrated platform operating under the i-AVPRO brand The transaction brings together:• Infinite Audio Video Solutions - a residential and commercial systems integration firm founded nine years ago in Red Bank, N.J. by Daniel Tapolow, specializing in advanced AV, smart home, and automation solutions.• ClearLink Communications - a 28-year-old wireless consulting firm founded in Red Bank, N.J. by Gregory Frasca, known for its deep expertise in in-building wireless, carrier coordination, and RF engineering.• i-AVPRO - a commercial systems integration company founded in 2024 by Frasca and Tapolow, focused on enterprise grade AV, security, and experiential technologies.Through a strategic investment by the founders of i-AVPRO, all three companies have now been combined into a single, expanded organization positioned to deliver end-to-end technology solutions across commercial, residential, and enterprise environments.Under the new structure, Gregory Frasca will serve as Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Tapolow will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer. The combined company’s existing teams - including Solutions Architects, Engineers, Project Managers, Operations, and Accounting, will form a unified platform designed to support a rapidly growing client base across the Jersey Shore and the broader Northeast region.Leadership CommentaryGregory Frasca, CEO of i-AVPRO, said:“This powerful combination of advanced Audio/Video, In-Building Wireless, Security, and Experiential technologies, backed by a dedicated team, positions us in one of the hottest commercial and residential growth markets of NJ - Monmouth County. It gives us an unprecedented opportunity to combine our strengths and serve an amazing and diverse clientele across hospitality, healthcare, enterprise, luxury multifamily, and more. We are truly blessed to live and operate in such a great part of the U.S. and have the ability to create jobs, support our local communities and service our customers."Daniel Tapolow, CTO of i-AVPRO said:“This merger represents the coming together of complementary expertise that allows us to deliver truly integrated technology solutions at a much larger scale. By combining advanced audiovisual systems, wireless infrastructure, security, automation, and experiential technologies under one organization, we are creating a platform capable of solving complex challenges for our clients while maintaining the personalized service and technical excellence that has always defined our businesses.”Industry Presence and Future AnnouncementsThe newly combined i-AVPRO team is attending InfoComm, the national technology convention taking place this week in Las Vegas. The company will be sharing additional announcements and strategic initiatives during the event.The terms of the transactions were kept private to the companies.For more information, visit www.i-avpro.com

Infinite Audio Video Solutions, ClearLink Communications and i-AVPRO Announce Strategic Merger

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