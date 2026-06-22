Isowater Signs 5-Year Agreement with Korea’s SUNFINE GLOBAL to Purchase & Recycle Company’s Downgraded Deuterium Oxide

Isowater upgrades and purifies deuterium oxide to a market grade purity of 99.9%

Isowater to purchase downgraded D2O from SUNFINE and sell it to global customers after upgrading to high purity market grade

We appreciate Isowater for this excellent opportunity regarding downgraded D2O recycling. We believe this exclusive agreement will serve as a cornerstone for a lasting, mutually beneficial partnership” — Jae-Yong Song, President and CEO, SUNFINE GLOBAL

COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isowater Corporation, a world-leading supplier and recycler of deuterium oxide (D2O), has signed an exclusive five-year agreement with SUNFINE GLOBAL Co., Ltd., a leading South Korean-based manufacturer and supplier of innovative chemical raw materials, to purify and upgrade D2O sourced from the company to high purity market concentration.

Under the terms of the contract, effective immediately through 2031, Isowater will purchase contaminated and downgraded D2O collected by SUNFINE GLOBAL from Korean industry. Isowater will then purify and upgrade the D2O to a market grade of 99.9% purity for subsequent direct sales in the global marketplace and/or processing into high-value deuterium products.

The agreement with SUNFINE GLOBAL follows a recent similar agreement with a major global corporation.

“We are grateful to SUNFINE GLOBAL for this opportunity to further build on the commercialization of our unique capabilities in D2O purification and upgrading,” said Denis Krude, President and CEO, Isowater. “The agreement provides us with an important new source of deuterium oxide that we can sell to our global customers. Along with other initiatives to expand and diversify our supply base, we are actively strengthening our position as a global recycler and provider of high purity D2O at a time of growing supply scarcity.”

“We appreciate Isowater for providing this excellent opportunity regarding the downgraded D2O recycling. We believe this exclusive agreement will serve as a cornerstone for a long-lasting, mutually beneficial partnership,” said Jae-Yong Song, President and CEO, SUNFINE GLOBAL. “We are very proud to play a key role in the sustainable long-term supply of D2O.”

Isowater has significantly expanded its deuterium oxide purification and upgrading capacity, and continues to improve the yield and efficiency of its processes to upgrade D2O from non-commercial grade concentrations.

Global demand for deuterium oxide is expanding rapidly for use in the manufacturing of semiconductors with higher circuit density and operating temperatures, optical fibres that pass more light, OLED displays with sharper colour contrasts, medicines with reduced side effects and longer therapeutic benefits, and many other applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.