As U.S. Birth Rates Hit Record Lows, Pozitivf Fertility Makes a Public Commitment to Affordable IVF

Texas-based fertility network says the real barrier isn’t desire — it’s access

Women haven't stopped wanting children. Life just got harder. When they're finally ready — a $30K price tag shouldn't be where their journey ends.” — Dr. Francisco (Paco) Arredondo, Chief Medical Officer, Pozitivf Fertility

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New federal data shows U.S. birth rates fell to a record low of 53.1 births per 1,000 women in 2025 — extending a trend that has now stretched nearly two decades. But buried inside that headline is a more nuanced story: birthrates among women in their 30s and 40s are actually rising. Women aren’t abandoning the idea of family. They’re delaying it.And when they’re ready, cost is often the last wall standing between them and the family they’ve planned for.Pozitivf Fertility, a fast-growing network of fertility clinics serving Houston and San Antonio, is publicly committing to change that. The company announced today a reaffirmation of its founding mission: to make IVF accessible and affordable to every family in Texas that wants one — regardless of income, background, or insurance status.“The fertility rate conversation keeps focusing on the wrong question. Women haven’t stopped wanting children. Life got more expensive, careers got more demanding, and the right moment got pushed back. The problem we’re solving is what happens when those women are finally ready — and hit a $30,000 price tag at a traditional clinic. That’s where too many journeys end. That’s the gap we exist to close.”— Dr. Francisco (Paco) Arredondo, Chief Medical Officer, Pozitivf FertilityPozitivf operates on a fully self-pay model, with transparent upfront pricing and financing options designed for real budgets. The clinic offers the same evidence-based protocols as larger academic fertility centers, without the overhead, wait times, or billing complexity that inflate costs at traditional practices.The company says demand at its Texas locations continues to grow significantly year over year, a signal it attributes to a large pool of women who want help — and simply haven’t been able to afford it elsewhere.“Sustainable family formation in this country isn’t going to come from telling people to want babies more. It’s going to come from removing the barriers that stop willing, ready people from getting help. Affordability is the one lever the fertility industry hasn’t pulled. We’re pulling it.”— Luis Alberto Perez, Pozitivf FertilityPozitivf currently serves patients across Houston and San Antonio, with expansion planned for later in 2026 in El Paso and the Rio Grand Valley. Consultations are available in English and Spanish, with no referral required.About Pozitivf FertilityPozitivf Fertility was founded on the belief that having a baby is a fundamental human right — not a privilege reserved for those with the right insurance or the right income. Through transparent pricing, streamlined care, and a dedicated fertility advocate for every patient, Pozitivf is building a different kind of fertility clinic. One designed to say yes more often. Learn more at pozitivf.com.###

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