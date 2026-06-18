2026 Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program hosts largest youth trap shooting championship in Iowa

Athletes from more than 120 teams across Iowa converged on the Iowa State Trapshooting Homegrounds, north of Cedar Falls, June 8-14, for the 2026 Scholastic Clay Target Program State Trap Shooting Championship. The event had 4,886 entries from athletes ranging from fourth grade through high school and shot nearly 770,000 clay targets for the week.

Athletes competed in three different competitions; singles trap, doubles trap, and handicap trap. The PC Eagles were the top Varsity Team Champions in Singles Trap, the North Scott Trap Club were the top Varsity Team Champions in Handicap, and Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports were the top Varsity Team Champions in Doubles Trap.

Individual honors are also awarded by age group for each discipline. A complete list of the results can be found online at: https://app.sssfonline.com/nationals/5081.

The All-State team for singles trap is determined by the combination of the athlete’s league score and the Championship Event Score. The All-State Teams are below.

Ladies Singles Trap - All State Team

Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports, Captain

Evie Petersen, Wilton Trap Team

Evelynn Erhardt, Cedar Valley Shotgunners

BeaJae Steinecke, North Scott Trap Team

Avery Clover, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports

Men’s Singles Trap - All State Team

Jayce Dykstra, Warren County Shotgun Sports, Captain

Kael Mack, Emmet County Clay Busters

Caleb Hol, North Mahaska Shooting Sports

Camden Eggert, Gilbert Clay Commanders

Mason Yocum, Mt. Pleasant Panthers

The High-All-Around Trap team is determined by the combination of the athlete’s Trap Singles, Doubles, and Handicap championship events scores. The High-All-Around trap teams are below.

Ladies Trap High-All-Around

Lexi Henning, Wilton Trap Team, Captain

Hayley Burke, Oelwein Trap Club

Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports

Avery Clover, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports

Kaylee Meyers, Underwood Youth Trap Club

Men's Trap High-All-Around

Jayce Dykstra, Warren County Shotgun Sports, Captain

Caleb Hol, North Mahaska Shooting Sports

Gavin Grant, Pleasant Valley Trap Team

Dirk Winkel, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports

Dax Law, Pleasant Valley Trap Team

Next in the series is the Sporting Clays Championship, June 18-20, at Highland Hideaway, in Riverside.

For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target or Action Shooting Programs in Iowa, contact Jonathan Jones at 515-313-8048 or Jonathan.Jones1@dnr.iowa.gov.