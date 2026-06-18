2026 Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program hosts largest youth trap shooting championship in Iowa
Athletes from more than 120 teams across Iowa converged on the Iowa State Trapshooting Homegrounds, north of Cedar Falls, June 8-14, for the 2026 Scholastic Clay Target Program State Trap Shooting Championship. The event had 4,886 entries from athletes ranging from fourth grade through high school and shot nearly 770,000 clay targets for the week.
Athletes competed in three different competitions; singles trap, doubles trap, and handicap trap. The PC Eagles were the top Varsity Team Champions in Singles Trap, the North Scott Trap Club were the top Varsity Team Champions in Handicap, and Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports were the top Varsity Team Champions in Doubles Trap.
Individual honors are also awarded by age group for each discipline. A complete list of the results can be found online at: https://app.sssfonline.com/nationals/5081.
The All-State team for singles trap is determined by the combination of the athlete’s league score and the Championship Event Score. The All-State Teams are below.
Ladies Singles Trap - All State Team
- Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports, Captain
- Evie Petersen, Wilton Trap Team
- Evelynn Erhardt, Cedar Valley Shotgunners
- BeaJae Steinecke, North Scott Trap Team
- Avery Clover, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports
Men’s Singles Trap - All State Team
- Jayce Dykstra, Warren County Shotgun Sports, Captain
- Kael Mack, Emmet County Clay Busters
- Caleb Hol, North Mahaska Shooting Sports
- Camden Eggert, Gilbert Clay Commanders
- Mason Yocum, Mt. Pleasant Panthers
The High-All-Around Trap team is determined by the combination of the athlete’s Trap Singles, Doubles, and Handicap championship events scores. The High-All-Around trap teams are below.
Ladies Trap High-All-Around
- Lexi Henning, Wilton Trap Team, Captain
- Hayley Burke, Oelwein Trap Club
- Lily Jennings, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports
- Avery Clover, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports
- Kaylee Meyers, Underwood Youth Trap Club
Men's Trap High-All-Around
- Jayce Dykstra, Warren County Shotgun Sports, Captain
- Caleb Hol, North Mahaska Shooting Sports
- Gavin Grant, Pleasant Valley Trap Team
- Dirk Winkel, Ankeny Centennial Jaguars Shooting Sports
- Dax Law, Pleasant Valley Trap Team
Next in the series is the Sporting Clays Championship, June 18-20, at Highland Hideaway, in Riverside.
For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target or Action Shooting Programs in Iowa, contact Jonathan Jones at 515-313-8048 or Jonathan.Jones1@dnr.iowa.gov.
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