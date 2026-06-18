JUARA Expands Global Spa and Wellness Presence with Nordstrom Launch and International Spa Collaborations

JUARA spa treatments and experiences are featured at countless luxury resorts and spas worldwide, including the Inaria Spa in Jakarta. The Candlenut Hydrating Shower Gel is one of JUARA’s many body care products, used both at home and in luxury spas.

JUARA, the skincare and wellness brand rooted in Indonesia’s ancient Jamu traditions, has officially launched on Nordstrom.com.

JUARA is a global wellness and skincare brand built on the philosophy of Jamu, the traditional holistic approach to beauty and well-being that originated in Indonesia.” — Metta Murdaya

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUARA, the skincare and wellness brand rooted in Indonesia’s ancient Jamu traditions, has officially launched on Nordstrom.com, highlighting JUARA’s dual positioning in both the retail and luxury spa sectors. This expansion brings JUARA's heritage-driven, plant-based skincare and wellness offerings to a broader audience, reinforcing its presence in the premium beauty and wellness space, including the world's most prestigious luxury spas and destination wellness resorts.

JUARA is a global wellness and skincare brand built on the philosophy of Jamu, the traditional holistic approach to beauty and well-being that originated in Indonesia. JUARA has long centered its brand around these rituals that prioritize balance, rejuvenation, and self-care. As consumer interest in wellness-inspired beauty experiences continues to grow, JUARA has successfully cultivated an international footprint that bridges authentic cultural heritage with contemporary lifestyle expectations, avoiding fleeting trends in favor of time-tested practices.

As part of their ongoing international expansion, JUARA's professional skin and body care treatments have been featured at premier five-star luxury spa and wellness destinations worldwide, particularly across Indonesia and New Zealand. At the Homm Saranam in Bali, JUARA offers the signature JUARA Healing & Wellness Retreat, a curated luxury wellness experience guided by Balinese rituals, energy work, mindful movement, and reflective integration. JUARA spa treatments are also featured at the InterContinental Hotel in Jakarta and at Hotel Tugu Jakarta, which was listed by Time magazine as one of The World’s Greatest Places of 2026. In New Zealand, the globally recognized and award-winning Polynesian Day Spa, known for its geothermal hot springs, offers a JUARA spa experience. A full list of JUARA’s spa partnerships can be found on their website.

Together, these partnerships showcase JUARA’s presence in the luxury wellness and spa space and solidify their position as a go-to brand for those seeking immersive self-care treatments, holistic rejuvenation, and a memorable destination experience. JUARA products are now available through Nordstrom.com, further expanding access to the brand’s product line while reinforcing their longstanding commitment to beauty rituals inspired by Indonesian heritage and wellness traditions.



Save Your Sanity with JUARA - Based on an Indonesian Beauty & Wellness Tradition

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