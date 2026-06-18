fruit, vegetables, protein, and pasta arranged in the shape of a brain

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, making it a great time to focus on habits that support brain health. While crossword puzzles and memory games often get attention, what you eat also plays an important role in maintaining cognitive function as you age.

Research suggests that certain foods provide nutrients that support memory, learning, and overall brain health. While no single food can prevent Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, a balanced eating pattern rich in nutrient-dense foods can help support long-term cognitive wellness:

Leafy Green Vegetables- Spinach, kale, collard greens, and other leafy greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health. Quick Tip: Add spinach to a smoothie, salad, soup, or sandwich.

Spinach, kale, collard greens, and other leafy greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health. Berries- Berries contain natural compounds that may help support memory and cognitive function. Quick Tip: Add blueberries or strawberries to oatmeal, yogurt, or enjoy them as a snack.

Berries contain natural compounds that may help support memory and cognitive function. Fish- Fatty fish such as salmon, trout, and tuna contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain health. Quick Tip: Aim to include fish in your meals at least once a week.

Fatty fish such as salmon, trout, and tuna contain omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain health. Nuts- Nuts provide healthy fats, vitamin E, and other nutrients that support overall wellness. Quick Tip: Keep a small handful of almonds, walnuts, or mixed nuts on hand for a convenient snack.

Nuts provide healthy fats, vitamin E, and other nutrients that support overall wellness. Whole Grains- Whole grains provide steady energy to fuel both your body and your brain. Quick Tip: Choose oatmeal, brown rice, quinoa, or whole-grain bread more often.

Whole grains provide steady energy to fuel both your body and your brain.

In addition to healthy eating, regular physical activity, quality sleep, stress management, and social connection all play important roles in supporting cognitive health throughout life.

Visit the SHBP Wellness Blog for additional articles, tips, and resources on nutrition, mental wellbeing, preventive health, and healthy living.

Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

Sources:

National Institute on Aging – What Do We Know About Diet and Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease?



National Institutes of Health. – Healthful Diet Linked to Reduced Risk of Cognitive Decline.

