MARYLAND TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY HOSTS IN-PERSON INDUSTRY FORUM FOR MAIN SPAN PROCUREMENT OF KEY BRIDGE REBUILD

BALTIMORE (June 18, 2026) – The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) today hosted an in-person industry forum focused on the upcoming procurement for the main span and marine approaches for the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The forum brought together more than 100 individuals, representing prime contractors, joint venture teams, marine construction firms, specialty subcontractors and professional service firms with experience in major bridge, marine and heavy civil transportation infrastructure projects.

“This forum is an important step in advancing the Key Bridge Rebuild and ensuring the contracting community has a clear understanding of the scope, schedule and delivery approach for this critical component of the project,” said MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner. “By engaging qualified industry partners, we are strengthening competition, supporting efficient delivery and continuing momentum on the rebuild of this vital transportation connection.”

During the forum MDTA representatives shared information about the procurement approach, including the proposed scope, schedule and contracting considerations for the main span and marine approaches contract.

The contract includes:

Construction of a cable-stayed bridge with a 1,665-foot main span and a total length of 3,365 feet, with a minimum 230-foot clearance over the federal channel;

A steel edge girder/floor beam system;

Vessel collision protection system;

Approximately 660 feet of south approach bridge over river; and

Approximately 1,560 feet of north approach bridge over river.

The MDTA expects to issue a Request for Qualifications this July, with Notice to Proceed expected in summer 2027.

During the procurement process, work will continue on the project. Kiewit Infrastructure Co. will continue to install permanent foundation piles and build the work platform over water known as a trestle.

In addition to the main span and marine approaches contract, the other contracts for rebuilding the Key Bridge include:

Demolition of the remaining structures over water and miscellaneous marine work;

Construction of the south land approach; and

Construction of the north land approach.

For today’s presentation, more information about the project and upcoming procurements, visit KeyBridgeRebuild.com/opportunities.