Nearly Half of Consumers Want a Blend of AI and Human Support for a Brand’s Customer Service

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Research from Kim.cc reveals consumers support AI for simple tasks, but overwhelmingly need human involvement for more complex queries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim.cc, an AI-native customer support platform serving over 200 e-commerce brands globally, today published its AI Customer Support Sentiment Report, a survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers conducted in June 2026. The findings revealed that consumers are drawing a clear line between where AI support is helpful and where human support remains essential.The most telling statistic was that over a third (35%) of respondents reported feeling immediately frustrated when customer support is powered by AI. Despite growing acceptance of AI for routine tasks such as tracking orders, delivering updates, and answering FAQs, consumers still need a human touch for more complex issues that require judgment, empathy, and intricate problem-solving.Other key findings of the survey include:*45% of respondents welcome AI involvement for simple customer support tasks such as:-Checking an order status or package delivery update-Looking up store hours, return policies, or basic FAQs*45-60% of respondents feel there should be human involvement for more sensitive tasks, such as:-(45%) Fixing a broken device or software bug-(50%) Processing a refund, billing dispute, or plan upgrade-(60%) Filing a complaint about a terrible experience*50% of respondents immediately blame a company’s leadership for deploying an unready tool to save money when AI support gets a query wrong.*While Gallup data shows Gen Z is the most likely generation to adopt AI in their daily lives, only 16% of Gen Z don’t mind seeing AI in customer support.Gen Z and Millennials are the least loyal to AI customer support. They are more than twice as likely as any other generation to change brands due to a poor experience with automated support.*Combined, over 50% of Baby Boomers and Gen X are highly frustrated when dealing with AI customer support.*35% of respondents report feeling immediately frustrated the moment they realize customer support is powered by AI.“Consumers aren’t rejecting AI customer support,” said Sachin Jaiswal, Founder and CEO, Kim.cc. “They reject poor customer service experiences. That is why it is crucial for brands to have AI and humans working in tandem. Customers want automation when it saves time, but they still expect access to a real person when that is what the situation calls for.”The direction for brands is clear: a hybrid approach to customer service is needed and requested by today's retail and e-commerce customers.Consumers welcome AI for small requests, as it saves everyone involved time and effort. However, AI alone cannot be responsible for the entirety of your customer service. Consumers still demand a human touch. Leveraging AI to route repetitive, low-complexity tickets through automation allows your trained human support team to be available for the high-context or sensitive interactions with your customers.To learn more about Kim.cc and the findings of the study, visit Kim.cc.

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