ApplianceAce Launches Nationwide Marketplace Connecting Homeowners With Local Appliance Repair Technicians

ApplianceAce logo — nationwide referral marketplace connecting U.S. homeowners with local licensed appliance repair technicians, available 24/7

24/7 referral service covers all 50 states, matching homeowners with vetted, licensed local pros for every major appliance brand

We built ApplianceAce so that a homeowner with a broken refrigerator at 11 p.m. can reach a real person and get connected to a vetted local pro, anywhere in the country.” — an ApplianceAce spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ApplianceAce https://applianceacepro.com ) today announced the nationwide launch of its appliance-repair referral marketplace — a free, 24/7 service that connects U.S. homeowners with independent, locally licensed appliance repair technicians across all 50 states. The platform answers every call with a real person, including nights, weekends, and holidays, and routes each homeowner to the closest available vetted professional serving their ZIP code.ApplianceAce is not a repair company. Instead, it operates as a referral marketplace: when a homeowner calls (866) 830-6505 or visits applianceacepro.com, a live agent identifies the broken appliance, captures the ZIP code and the urgency, and connects the homeowner directly with a screened local technician. The local pro handles the diagnostic, provides a written repair estimate, and performs the work. The service is free for homeowners, who pay the local professional directly — never ApplianceAce."Finding a trustworthy appliance repair technician quickly — especially nights, weekends, or holidays — is one of the most stressful parts of being a homeowner," said an ApplianceAce spokesperson. "We built ApplianceAce so that a homeowner with a broken refrigerator at 11 p.m. can reach a real person and get connected to a vetted local pro, anywhere in the country, without spending hours searching online, vetting credentials, or making cold calls."Coverage spans every major appliance category and brand. ApplianceAce's pro network covers refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, clothes dryers, dishwashers, ovens, gas and electric ranges, cooktops, range hoods, microwaves, ice makers, garbage disposals, wine refrigerators, beverage coolers, and trash compactors. The network includes specialists for every major U.S. brand and luxury line — Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, GE, Maytag, Frigidaire, KitchenAid, Bosch, Kenmore, Electrolux, Amana, Hotpoint, Sub-Zero, Wolf, Viking, Miele, Thermador, Dacor, JennAir, Fisher & Paykel, and Liebherr.Common breakdowns the network handles daily include refrigerators not cooling, freezers icing over, washers that won't drain or spin, dryers running but not heating, dishwashers that won't fill or won't drain, ovens with error codes (F1, F2, F3 series, CL codes, and PF resets), ranges with burner ignition issues, ice makers not producing ice, and microwaves with sparking or door interlock failures. Every call is matched with a local pro experienced in the specific brand and model affected.Every technician is screened before receiving referrals. ApplianceAce verifies active licensing where required by state, general liability and workers' compensation insurance coverage, and customer-review history across multiple online review platforms. Professionals who fall below the network's customer-feedback standards are removed from active referrals. Homeowners can request a follow-up if a job does not meet expectations.ApplianceAce currently serves homeowners in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. The marketplace's pro network spans major metros including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, Dallas, Austin, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Minneapolis, Charlotte, Portland, Nashville, and Detroit, as well as rural and suburban communities across the Northeast, Midwest, South, Mountain West, and Pacific Coast. Same-day service is the default in most markets when homeowners call before noon local time.Homeowners can reach ApplianceAce 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including all U.S. federal holidays. The toll-free line at (866) 830-6505 is answered by a real person — never an automated menu or voicemail. Homeowners can also request a callback online at https://applianceacepro.com About ApplianceAceApplianceAce is a nationwide referral marketplace that connects U.S. homeowners with independent, locally licensed appliance repair technicians. Operating 24/7 including all major U.S. holidays, ApplianceAce matches each homeowner with a vetted local professional serving their area. The service is free for homeowners. ApplianceAce is operated by voxcalls LLC, with a mailing address at 276 5th Avenue, Suite 704 # 3164, New York, NY 10001. Learn more at https://applianceacepro.com

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