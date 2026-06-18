Clean Remedies Introduces New 'Shop by Benefit' Experience to Improve Product Navigation and Discovery

Clean Remedies offers a variety of premium chocolates, including their Chocolate Delight, a smooth, creamy bar precisely scored into 10 squares. The CBD Muscle Rub from Clean Remedies is a fast-absorbing, multi-ingredient formula designed to restore tired muscles and ease overworked joints.

Clean Remedies, a well-known provider of premium hemp formulations, has announced the launch of its new "Shop by Benefit" navigation tool on its website.

This user-centric update is specifically designed to simplify how individuals discover and select products.” — Meredith Farrow

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Remedies, a well-known provider of premium hemp formulations, has announced the launch of its new "Shop by Benefit" navigation tool on its website. This user-centric update is specifically designed to simplify how individuals discover and select products by organizing the brand’s extensive product collections directly by targeted lifestyle goals.

Recognizing that modern consumers approach their daily health and wellness routines with practical objectives in mind, Clean Remedies has structured its products into six distinct categories: Pain, Sleep, Relaxation, Stress, Wellness, and Focus. Each category features a curated selection of products intended to help visitors navigate Clean Remedies' offerings through a benefit-oriented approach rather than traditional product categories alone. This update effectively shifts the online shopping experience away from generic browsing and moves toward an intuitive, solution-based system.

Among the products highlighted within the Pain category is the Clean Remedies CBD Muscle Rub. This muscle rub is expertly formulated to restore tired muscles and ease overworked joints back into balance. For those requiring a more portable, precise application during a busy day, the CBD Roll-On from Clean Remedies delivers targeted support directly to areas of pain or tension.

The company’s Delta 9 Chocolate Delight is featured across multiple benefit categories, including Pain, Relaxation, and Stress. The placement of this chocolate bar across several categories reflects its diverse applications, thanks to its hemp-derived ingredients and full-bodied effects.

The launch of the “Shop by Benefit” experience marks the latest enhancement to the Clean Remedies website. With the introduction of the “Shop by Benefit” experience, Clean Remedies continues to expand and refine its online platform, offering customers new tools to explore products in a way that is tailored to their individual preferences and shopping journeys.

–

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from a physician or other healthcare professional. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or health concerns.

Elevate Your Recovery: Fast-Acting, Potent Roll-On Muscle Cream

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.