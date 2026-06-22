Houston to Host International Venezuela Reawakening Summit Focused on Energy, Investment, and Economic Development

Global leaders, investors, policymakers & SME's will gather to explore opportunities for international cooperation & Venezuela’s future economic development.

The Venezuela Reawakening Summit is designed to create meaningful dialogue, connect organizations, and generate practical solutions that contribute to Venezuela’s long-term recovery and prosperity” — José Pereira

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 17, 2026, Houston, Texas, will host the Venezuela Reawakening Summit, an international gathering that will bring together energy leaders, investors, business executives, policymakers, economists, legal experts, and development professionals from the United States, Venezuela, and the global community.

The summit is designed to facilitate dialogue, foster strategic partnerships, and identify practical opportunities that may contribute to Venezuela’s long-term economic development and the sustainable reactivation of key sectors of its economy, including energy, infrastructure, services, and human capital development.

Beyond its economic focus, the initiative is centered on people. The event seeks to promote discussions around responsible development, social impact, workforce readiness, community engagement, and the creation of opportunities that can positively impact Venezuelan citizens both inside and outside the country.

The summit takes place during a period of evolving regulatory frameworks, changing geopolitical dynamics, and growing international interest in Venezuela, a country that holds some of the world’s largest hydrocarbon reserves and significant potential across multiple sectors of the economy.

Participants will engage in discussions focused on:

Energy sector opportunities and challenges

International investment and financing considerations

Regulatory and compliance frameworks

OFAC and international sanctions compliance

Legal considerations for doing business in Venezuela

Community impact and workforce development

Public-private collaboration opportunities

Sustainable economic development strategies

The event that the Main Platinum Sponsor will be Banesco Banca Universal and SAI Group USA, beside other Sponsors, and will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and specialized breakout sessions designed to generate actionable insights and foster meaningful connections between stakeholders.

Featured keynote speakers include internationally recognized industry and economic leaders:

Ali Moshiri, former Chevron executive and international energy advisor, who will discuss investment opportunities, advantages, and challenges related to Venezuela.

Francisco Rodríguez, renowned economist and public policy expert, who will address Venezuela’s macroeconomic outlook and its potential role as an energy hub within the Americas.

Specialized breakout sessions will address critical topics including OFAC compliance and sanctions, Venezuela’s legal and regulatory framework, security and infrastructure considerations, and community impact and human capital development.

A key objective of the summit is to strengthen connections between small and mid-sized enterprises in the United States and Venezuela while facilitating constructive dialogue among business leaders, subject matter experts, policymakers, and institutional stakeholders.

The event will also support the development of a comprehensive White Paper summarizing key findings, recommendations, and opportunities identified during the summit. The document is expected to serve as a resource for business leaders, stakeholders, and policymakers interested in understanding emerging opportunities and challenges associated with Venezuela’s future development.

“The Venezuela Reawakening Summit is designed to create meaningful dialogue, connect organizations, and generate practical solutions that contribute to Venezuela’s long-term recovery and prosperity,” said José Pereira, Founder of Venezuela Reawakening LLC. “By bringing together leaders from multiple sectors and perspectives, we hope to foster collaboration, share expertise, and identify pathways that support sustainable economic growth and positive social impact.”

The summit will take place at the Hyatt Regency Houston West, located in Houston’s Energy Corridor, one of the world’s most recognized centers for energy innovation, investment, and industry leadership.

Additional information, registration details, sponsorship opportunities, and event updates are available at:

www.venezuelareawakening.com

About Venezuela Reawakening LLC

Venezuela Reawakening LLC is a Houston-based organization dedicated to fostering dialogue, collaboration, and strategic partnerships that support Venezuela’s future economic development. Through conferences, educational initiatives, stakeholder engagement, and cross-sector collaboration, the organization seeks to connect international expertise with opportunities that contribute to sustainable growth, responsible development, and positive social impact.

Media Contacts

English Media Contact

José Pereira

Email: press@venezuelareawakening.com

Phone: +1 (281) 303-9451

Spanish Media Contact

Patricia Contreras

Email: prensa@venezuelareawakening.com

Phone: +1 (346) 331-9328

Website: www.venezuelareawakening.com

contact@venezuelareawakening.com

Venezuela Energy Reawakening Summit 2026 | Global Leaders, Investors & Energy Experts Unite -Houston

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