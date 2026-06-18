Captain's Quarters Resort Launches the "I Remember When" Photo Challenge, Celebrating Decades of Myrtle Beach Memories

A vintage snapshot captures the kind of memory Captain's Quarters has been part of for generations. Now, the resort is inviting guests to share their own through the "I Remember When" Photo Challenge.

As we open an exciting new chapter with a completely reimagined look and incredible new experiences, we also want to celebrate where we came from.” — Matt Klugman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Captain's Quarters Resort has been where Myrtle Beach memories are made. Generations of families have walked through its doors, claimed their spot on the beach, and gone home with photos they've kept ever since. Now, as Captain's Quarters undergoes its most significant transformation in the property's history, the resort is inviting those guests — old and new — to be part of the next chapter.

Captain's Quarters is launching the "I Remember When" Photo Challenge, a contest that asks past and present guests to share a favorite memory photo from their time at the resort. Whether it's a sun-faded shot from the 80s, a first-time lazy river float, or a family moment from just a few summers ago, every memory tells a part of this resort's story. One randomly selected Grand Prize winner will be among the very first to experience the all-new Captain's Quarters — a resort reborn for a whole new generation, while honoring everything that made it an icon in the first place.

"Captain's Quarters has hosted so many families over so many years, and those memories are genuinely part of what makes this place special," said Matt Klugman of Vacation Myrtle Beach. "As we open an exciting new chapter with a completely reimagined look and incredible new experiences, we also want to celebrate where we came from. This contest is really about honoring the generations who made Captain's Quarters what it is — and welcoming the next ones."

The "I Remember When" Photo Challenge arrives at a landmark moment for the resort. This summer, Captain's Quarters unveiled a fully renovated exterior and reimagined lobby, giving the property a fresh, modern coastal feel from the moment guests arrive. And coming mid-summer 2026, is The District — a brand-new 17,000-square-foot indoor entertainment destination featuring dining, duckpin bowling, arcade games, drinks, and social experiences designed for both resort guests and the public. Together, the renovations and The District represent a new era for one of Myrtle Beach's most recognizable family destinations.

Contest Details

Photo entries will be accepted through August 3, 2026, at midnight UTC. A voting period will follow, closing at approximately midnight UTC on August 10, 2026. Winners will be selected based on the creativity of the submitted photo; each point earned through the contest counts as an additional entry, increasing a participant's chances of winning the Grand Prize. Total points will not determine the final winners chosen.

Prizes

Grand Prize — Family of 4 Package:

•5-Day, 4-Night Stay in an Oceanfront 1-Bedroom Suite

•$500 Food Credit

•$200 Game Card

•4 Souvenir Salty Cups with unlimited soda refills during your stay

Runner-Up (2 awarded):

•3-Day, 2-Night Stay in an Oceanfront Efficiency

•$100 Food Credit

•$50 Game Card

•2 Souvenir Salty Cups with unlimited soda refills during your stay

All prizes expire May 1, 2027. Excludes holidays and holiday weekends; based on availability.

For more information on the "I Remember When" Photo Challenge and to submit an entry, visit the Captain’s Quarters Resort photo contest here.

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Vacation Myrtle Beach is Myrtle Beach’s largest all-oceanfront resort group, comprised of the most exciting, fun-filled, and enjoyable places ever to experience a beach vacation! With nearly 3,000 accommodations ranging from hotel rooms and suites to one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom condos, Vacation Myrtle Beach offers an option for families, friends, and other groups of all shapes and sizes. Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts feature the best amenities and are the premier place for FUN on the East Coast. With resort waterparks, dozens of pools, lazy rivers, hot tubs, and other water features, entertainment centers, and all of the dining options you could ever want, you’ll never have such a great time without leaving the resort! Look no further than Vacation Myrtle Beach to create lasting memories and the best vacation experience ever for your family and loved ones!

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