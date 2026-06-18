How Veterans help shape the future of MVP research

Setting the record straight: Your role in MVP research is more than a blood sample

Veterans enrolled in the Million Veteran Program (MVP) are helping advance research that may improve healthcare for Veterans nationwide. As research continues to grow, MVP remains committed to providing clear, accurate information about how participation in MVP contributes to scientific discoveries and future care. Here are a few important things to know.

Myth: Once you give your blood sample, you’ve completed all MVP activities.

Fact: MVP participation includes both a blood sample and completing health surveys. Your blood sample is a vital part of MVP because it allows researchers to study how genes influence health conditions. Equally important are the surveys about your health and wellness. Your survey responses help provide a more complete picture of your health and may include information not found in your health records—supporting research that can benefit Veterans nationwide.

Myth: My health information only helps researchers study conditions that I have.

Fact: Your health information helps researchers study all health conditions. To make meaningful genetic discoveries, researchers need information from both Veterans with a health condition and those without. By sharing your information, you are helping researchers better understand how and why conditions develop—and how to improve care for everyone.

Myth: MVP research hasn’t yet translated into real-world healthcare.

Fact: Because of Veterans like you, MVP research is already transforming healthcare. MVP’s research findings are being used to improve how we predict prostate cancer and breast cancer risk, detect and prevent suicide risk, and treat chronic kidney disease—demonstrating real progress from research to care.

What else could your participation help us discover?

Every Veteran is invited to become part of MVP and help change the future of healthcare. Learn more about the program or enroll.

Already enrolled?

Veterans enrolled in MVP may still have surveys available to complete through the MVP Dashboard. These surveys provide valuable information that helps researchers better understand Veteran health. Participants can log in to their personalized MVP Dashboard using their VA sign-in information to check survey status, complete available surveys and save progress to return later. Questions? Call us at 866-441-6075.