Continuing to Serve Foundation & Women Veterans Interactive Foundation Launch Women Veterans Entrepreneurship Collective

Ginger Miller President and CEO of the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation and Dawn Halfaker Founder of the Continuing to Serve Foundation at the Toast to Service event in DC.

Launched at Women Veterans Day celebration, free national platform connects women Veteran entrepreneurs to mentorship, education, and a vetted partner ecosystem

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Continuing to Serve Foundation and the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation (WVIF) welcomed women Veteran entrepreneurs, business leaders, investors, policymakers, Veteran advocates, and community partners to Ned’s Club Washington, DC, for A Toast to Service, a Women Veterans Day celebration and the official launch of the Women Veterans Entrepreneurship Collective (WVEC).The invitation-only event brought together leaders from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to recognize the contributions of women Veterans and support a new effort to expand opportunities for women Veteran entrepreneurs.The evening featured networking, a champagne reception, and remarks on the continued impact of women Veterans as founders, executives, innovators, and changemakers. Attendees represented government, technology, defense, finance, healthcare, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship.WVEC responds to a notable gap: since 2007, the number of women Veteran-owned businesses has grown nearly 300 percent, yet women own just 15 percent of Veteran-owned businesses nationwide, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.WVEC is a free online platform that gives women Veteran entrepreneurs a single point of connection to a curated ecosystem of vetted mentors, training, education, and entrepreneurial partners. Rather than searching separately for programs and resources, members can network with fellow women Veteran entrepreneurs and access tailored support in one place. The platform launched at no cost through the Founding Funding Partner support of the Continuing to Serve Foundation.“Women Veterans are among the most resilient, mission-driven, and capable leaders in our country,” said Dawn Halfaker, Founder of the Continuing to Serve Foundation. “This initiative was created to ensure they have access to the networks, resources, and relationships that help businesses thrive. The enthusiasm and support we witnessed at the launch demonstrate the opportunity ahead.”“The Women Veterans Entrepreneurship Collective is about more than business,” said Ginger Miller, Founder and CEO of the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation. “It is about building a community that empowers women Veterans to lead, innovate, and create lasting impact. We are excited to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, executives, and advocates who share that vision.”The event reflected the momentum behind women Veteran entrepreneurship and the value of meaningful connections across business, government, philanthropy, and the Veteran community.WVEC will continue to convene entrepreneurs, executives, investors, mentors, and advocates through networking opportunities, educational programming, mentorship initiatives, and strategic partnerships designed to accelerate the success of women Veteran-owned businesses.Women Veteran entrepreneurs can join WVEC at no cost. For more information, visit https://womenveteransinteractive.org/wvec/ About the Women Veterans Entrepreneurship CollectiveWVEC is a free, national platform that connects women Veteran entrepreneurs to mentorship, education, networking, and a vetted ecosystem of entrepreneurial partners. Created by the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation with Founding Funding Partner support from the Continuing to Serve Foundation, WVEC gives women Veterans a single point of access to the resources that help their businesses grow.About the Women Veterans Interactive FoundationThe Women Veterans Interactive Foundation (WVIF) empowers women veterans through advocacy, support services, professional development, engagement, and community-building initiatives that foster success beyond military service.About the Continuing to Serve FoundationFounded by entrepreneur and Army Veteran Dawn Halfaker following the sale of her business, the Continuing to Serve Foundation helps Veterans continue to lead, serve, and thrive through entrepreneurship, leadership development, community engagement, and opportunity creation.

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