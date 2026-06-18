Minibeast Announces Summer Promotional Event and Launch of 8-Week Fitness Challenge Enrollment Period

The 8-Week Summer Fitness Challenge from Minibeast includes five workout programs, all-inclusive nutrition and training information, and access to a 24/7 private support group. Minibeast’s promotional event extends to their wide collection of premium gym wear, including scrunch leggings, matching sets, and shapewear.

Minibeast, a leading brand in the fitness industry, has officially announced the launch of its annual summer promotional event.

Enrollment in the challenge has been discounted by 80%, reducing the price from its standard rate of $200 to $40, its lowest rate of the year. ” — Carriejune Bowlby

OVIEDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minibeast, a leading brand in the fitness industry, has officially announced the launch of its annual summer promotional event. Known as "Black Friday in Summer," this promotion offers significant sitewide discounts, along with the opening of the brand’s signature training program, the Minibeast Summer 8-Week Fitness Challenge.

The summer event is one of Minbeast’s biggest sitewide promotions, outside of its annual Black Friday event. It features sitewide price reductions ranging from 60% to 95%, encompassing its wide range of diet and training programs, premium fitness apparel, specialized workout accessories, and training equipment for home setups and commercial gyms.

In addition to the sitewide promotion, enrollment is now open for Minibeast’s 8-Week Fitness Challenge. The announcement comes as many individuals look to establish or maintain health and fitness routines during the summer months. This fitness challenge is a structured transformation program that guides participants through a fitness plan over the course of eight weeks. As part of the summer promotional event, enrollment in the challenge has been discounted by 80%, reducing the price from its standard rate of $200 to $40, its lowest rate of the year.

The 8-Week Fitness Challenge is an all-inclusive digital training ecosystem featuring five distinct structured workout programs designed to accommodate individuals at various experience levels. Participants receive lifelong access to the guide material, allowing them to repeat the curriculum or adapt their training routine as their long-term goals evolve.

In addition to physical conditioning, the fitness challenge offers nutritional guidance tailored to individual body composition metrics. Participants are provided with personalized caloric and macronutrient targets, complemented by flexible meal plans that accommodate diverse dietary preferences, including vegetarian and vegan diets. The framework is anchored by an interactive, 24/7 peer support network that connects participants directly with fellow members and professional coaching staff to foster accountability.

The sitewide event and fitness challenge enrollment are currently active for a limited period. More information on the promotional event and details for the 8-Week Fitness Challenge are available online at https://www.minibeastofficial.com.



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