SNDIGØ Records Launches Decentralized Label Blueprint to Disrupt Legacy Vinyl Supply Chains

Artist Sndigø using new branding Sndigø album Tyranny & Capitalism on Vinyl now!

Founded by tech executive Skyler Siddens, the independent imprint uses on-demand manufacturing to eliminate inventory debt and legacy distribution bottlenecks.

Legacy distribution forces indie artists into debt. By using an automated, on-demand pipeline, we prove a lean label can scale globally with zero inventory risk and absolute financial autonomy.” — — Skyler Siddens, CEO of SNDIGØ Records

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNDIGØ Records, a forward-thinking independent music label and media imprint, has officially unveiled a decentralized operational blueprint designed to disrupt traditional vinyl distribution networks. Founded by creative technology executive Skyler Siddens, the imprint successfully bypasses legacy supply chain bottlenecks by integrating a fully automated, print-on-demand manufacturing model that eliminates physical inventory risk and overproduction waste.The global music industry is facing severe friction in physical media distribution, marked by long delays at traditional vinyl pressing plants, rising raw material costs, and prohibitive upfront financial requirements. These barriers heavily penalize independent creators, forcing them to assume substantial financial debt long before a physical record ever reaches a consumer.SNDIGØ Records re-engineers this framework by treating physical media logistics as an agile, digital pipeline. By integrating workflows directly with next-generation on-demand manufacturing platforms like elasticStage, the label produces premium vinyl records and CDs in real time, only after a consumer completes a purchase. This structural shift allows a lean, independent label to maintain global physical fulfillment agility without holding warehouse inventory, locked-up capital, or unsold overstock."The traditional music model forces independent labels to act as high-risk speculation engines and warehouse operators," said Skyler Siddens, CEO of SNDIGØ Records. "By marrying hyper-lean digital distribution with automated, print-on-demand fulfillment, we have built a sustainable, zero-overhead ecosystem. We are proving that an independent imprint can maintain a global physical footprint with absolute zero inventory debt, returning the focus entirely to long-term creative world-building."The operational efficiency of this model has been proven through the rollout of the immersive electronic project Sndigø. The catalog—which spans the raw debut album Capitalism & Tyranny as well as the cinematic twin albums Snake's Dream and Spaced Øut—leverages dark ambient, industrial techno, and cyberpunk soundscapes to offer sharp political and socioeconomic commentary. Because of the label's automated framework, fans worldwide can access premium physical editions of these intricate audio projects simultaneously with their digital streaming debuts, bypassing months of standard manufacturing lead time.SNDIGØ Records represents a significant shift for the indie music landscape, establishing a highly profitable, scalable, and environmentally conscious alternative to legacy retail networks. As the industry continues to evolve in the streaming era, the label's hybrid approach provides a clear blueprint for sustainable, independent artistic autonomy.About SNDIGØ Records:SNDIGØ Records is an agile, independent electronic record label and media imprint that eliminates traditional manufacturing friction through music tech innovation. Founded by creative technology executive Skyler Siddens, the imprint leverages a fully automated, print-on-demand fulfillment model to distribute high-concept digital and physical media worldwide with zero carbon or inventory waste. By integrating decentralized streaming strategies with cutting-edge manufacturing pipelines, SNDIGØ Records provides a modern, sustainable blueprint for the future of independent music operations.Media Contact:Company Name: SNDIGØ RecordsContact Person: Skyler Siddens, CEOEmail: Sndigo.Records@gmail.comCity/State: Los Angeles, CaliforniaCountry: United StatesWebsite/Linktree: Sndigo.myshopify.com linktr.ee/sndigo

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